Biddeford and Saco remember what happened one hundred years ago

BIDDEFORD, Me– Diane Cyr sent this informaiton about the program organized to recognize the push back to a Ku Klux Klan incident one hundred years ago in Biddeford and Saco. This program is open to the public. Access to a schedule of events is reported below.

The above article was published on August 30, 1924, in the Biddeford Daily Journal newspaper. Increase the print font by reading with your magnifying icon.

In reflection of the 100th anniversary of a significant part of our shared history, we hope to ensure a better future of understanding and compassion for all through a display of civic unity and togetherness. We invite you to gather with us at Mechanics Park in Biddeford, on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 at 3:30 PM for a special ceremony. This is a collaborative effort between the people of Biddeford and Saco in an attempt to bridge political ethnic and religious divides that too often disrupt our conversations and community. The ceremony will be brief, impactful and meaningful. The ceremony will be held rain or shine. A small group of participants will walk from the parking lot of Biddeford’s Pepperell Mill building 19, and from the Saco Train Station on Factory Island for a meeting on the center of the bridge to shake hands, commemorating a symbolic ceremony to promote welcome and acceptance. For more information contact info@biddefordcultural.org or call 1-207-283-3993.