Congratulations and merci to Marie-Claude Francoeur

Good news from the Quebec Delegation in Boston. Congratulations to Ms. Marie-Claude Francoeur. I join our Franco-American colleagues in admiring Ms. Francoeur because of her professional, and friendly participation in New England’s Franco-American culture and sharing her Quebecois perspective with us. She will now contribute her impressive qualifications to a larger international community. Un grand merci pour elle amitié!

Chères amies à la Franco-American Collection: “…nous sommes une famille…”

Earlier this year I asked to be relieved of my duties as Québec Delegate in New England in order to spend quality time with my mother as the sun sets on her journey. After 10 years at the helm of the Québec Government Office in Boston, I am pleased to announce that I have been appointed by Cabinet as Assistant Deputy Minister (MRIF) for Relations with the United States, the Americas, Economic Affairs and Strategic Intelligence, starting June 21, 2024. In this role, I will continue to work on US centric affairs and, hopefully stay in close contact, as I will be traveling between New England and Québec regularly.

As soon as a new person is designated as Québec Delegate in New England, I will help with the transition and make the proper introductions. In the meantime, you can always count on me, Laurence Gagnon (Chief of Staff), Olivia Dion (Director of Economic Affairs) and the entire team at the Québec Government Office in Boston.

I have often said that Québec and New England are more than friends and allies; we are family. This is a reflection of the privilege and the immense pleasure I have had serving alongside you. Merci de votre amitié et complicité au fil des années.

Chaleureusement, (Warmly!) Marie-Claude

A press release from Laurence Gagnon and the Québec Government Office in Boston reports her new position: After 10 years at the helm of the Québec Government Office in Boston, Ms. Marie-Claude Francoeur has been appointed as Assistant Deputy Minister (MRIF) for Relations with the United States, the Americas, Economic Affairs and Strategic Intelligence, starting June 21, 2024. In this role, Ms. Francoeur will continue to work on US centric affairs.

Ms. Marie-Claude Francoeur was appointed as Québec’s Delegate to New England in May 2014, and served as Québec’s representative in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. This was her second term in Boston.

Ms. Francoeur formerly served as the Assistant Deputy Minister for Policies, Multilateral and Francophone Affairs at the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie du Québec and as Acting Chief of Protocol for the Government of Québec.Ms. Francoeur was also Chief of Staff for the Québec Ministers of Transportation and Labour.

Throughout her career, Ms. Francoeur worked to shape and promote Québec’s policies both at home and internationally. In New England, Ms. Francoeur worked at fostering regional political, cultural, institutional exchanges as well as economic development, primarily in the sectors of life sciences, climate tech, energy, sustainable transportation, construction, aerospace and agrifood.

Ms. Francoeur holds masters’ degrees in both public administration and international relations from the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in applied sciences from Laval University in Québec and a certificate in advanced management from the McGill Executive Institute. Ms. Francoeur has also completed the Senior Managers in Government program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Bonne chance et meilleurs vœux!