Save the date for Poutine Pea Soup and Trivia

LEWISTON, Maine- At the Franco Center located on Cedar Street in the heart of Lewiston, a gathering is brewing on March 18th, that promises to blend culinary delights with a dash of intellectual challenge.

On March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Franco Center is set to host ‘Poutine, Pea Soup & Trivia,’ an event designed to foster community spirit and celebrate local Franco-American culture. Unlike its La Rencontre luncheons, renowned for their mix of entertainment and dining, this occasion is all about casual interaction, knowledge sharing, and of course, indulging in local Franco favorites.

A lunch for the mind and appetite: The event is a brainchild of Jake Hodgkin, the Franco Center’s production manager, who envisions it as a platform for bringing together Franco-Americans and other members of the local community. The menu, featuring poutine and pea soup, is a nod to the rich culinary traditions that have long been a staple in Lewiston’s Franco-American households. However, the inclusion of trivia, focused on the Lewiston and Auburn community, adds a local twist, encouraging attendees to not only savor the flavors of their heritage but also to engage intellectually with their fellow friends and diners.

Building Bridges: The essence of ‘Poutine, Pea Soup & Trivia’ lies not just in its menu but in its potential to weave a tighter fabric of camaraderie among Lewiston’s diverse population. By incorporating trivia questions about the local area, the event aims to spark conversations, share knowledge, and perhaps even unveil common grounds among participants. At $12 per person, the event is positioned as an accessible opportunity for everyone in the community to partake in an afternoon of fun, food, and fellowship. Tickets are available for purchase in advance, ensuring a spot at what promises to be a memorable gathering. Check the website for more information at francocenter.org..

More Than a Meal: While ‘Poutine, Pea Soup & Trivia’ marks a departure from the Franco Center’s traditional offerings, it underscores the center’s commitment to fostering social connections within the community. As Lewiston continues to evolve, events like these play a crucial role in celebrating its cultural diversity while promoting unity. By blending education with entertainment, the Franco Center not only honors its Franco-American heritage but also opens doors for inclusive community engagement. This initiative is a testament to the power of food and knowledge in bringing people together, crafting a shared narrative that resonates with both young and old.

As the Franco Center prepares to welcome participants to the March social outing, the anticipation is palpable. ‘Poutine, Pea Soup & Trivia’ is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of Lewiston’s vibrant community spirit, a reminder of the ties that bind, and a hopeful glance towards a future of continued unity and understanding. Parking is located across the street from the Franco Center, in a designated lot. March is also the International Month of the Francophone.

Reported by Muhammad Jawad