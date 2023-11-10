Armistice Day 1918 and a visit to Aisne-Marne Cemetery

Thanks to the American Battlefield Monuments Commission, during one of our visits to France, my husband and I were able to visit the beautiful Aisne-Marne World War One Cemetery.

With headstones lying in a sweeping curve, the 42.5-acre Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in France, sits at the foot of Belleau Wood. The cemetery contains the graves of 2,289 war dead, most of them fought in the vicinity and in the Marne Valley in the summer of 1918. The memorial chapel sits on a hillside, decorated with sculptured and stained-glass details of wartime personnel, equipment and insignia. Inscribed on its interior wall are 1,060 names of the missing. Rosettes mark the names of those since recovered and identified. In 1940 during World War II the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery chapel was damaged due to heavy fighting in the vicinity. All damage was repaired except for one shell hole in the chapel, left as a reminder of what took place.

Belleau Wood adjoins the cemetery and contains many remains of World War I. A monument at the flagpole commemorates the valor of the U.S. Marines who captured much of this ground in 1918.

In the history described by Joseph Persico, “Eleventh Month, Eleventh Day, Eleventh Hour, Armistice Day, 1918, World War I and Its Violent Climax”, he reports, “For the entire American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) the campaign at Cantigny, Wood, Chateau-Thierry and the Ourcq started to approach the bloodletting of past western front battles, with 67,000 men fallen”. Among them was Corporal Napoleon Morin, of Biddeford, Maine who was my husband’s uncle. He was 19 years old. A few years ago, we visited the Aisne-Marne World War One cemetery, with directions from the American Battlefield Monuments Commission about how to locate the memorial to his remains. We found his name inscribed above the alter in the cemetery’s memorial chapel.

History: When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, the Allies and Germans all doubted the fighting capability of the Americans. German offensives on the Western Front in spring 1918, sought to win the war before American units became operational.

May 27, 1918: German forces broke through French lines at the “Chemin des Dames.” Within three days they reached Belleau Wood and the Marne River in Château-Thierry. Without reserves, France called on the American Expeditionary Forces.

May 30: U.S. 3rd Division arrived in Château-Thierry, blocking German forces on the north bank of the Marne throughout June.

Early June: U.S. 2nd Division, including its 4th Marine Brigade, replaced French units in the Belleau area.

June 6: Marines led the 2nd Division into Belleau Wood to clear out German units. The battle lasted 20 days and became an enduring symbol for the Marine Corps. American forces proved themselves, stirring Allied hopes to win the war.

July 15: German forces tried again to pierce Allied lines by crossing the Marne River east of Château-Thierry. The 3rd Division blocked them, and was nicknamed “Rock of the Marne” by the French Army.

July 18: The Allies began the Aisne-Marne Offensive. By August 6, the German salient was eliminated and Allied forces reached the banks of the Vesle River. Ten American Divisions (310,000 men) participated in this offensive.

General John J. Pershing led the American Expeditionary Forces to successes in the St. Mihiel and Meuse-Argonne campaigns and to the Armistice on November 11, 1918.

The future General Douglas MacArthur was a U.S. Army Colonel who participated in the bloody campaigns in the Belleau Wood battles in 1918., During the Ourcq engagement, MacArthur won his fourth Silver Star and a tribute from his comrades. He was soon promoted to Brigadier General, the youngest in the army.