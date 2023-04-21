Congratulations to the Franco-American Collaborative

ORONO, Me / LEWISTON,Me – Check out the purpose of the Franco-American “portal”. Funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, will continue to build this access point for finding digital information, with two years of funding support, to accumulate resources about Franco-American for researchers and the public.

Franco American Digital Archives/Portail franco-américain (FADA/PFA) is an online portal to the archives and history collections about the French-Canadian, Québécois(e), and Acadian diaspora communities of the US Northeast. It is a creation of the Franco American Collections Consortium, a multi-university collaborative that works together to make accessible the history and culture of Franco Americans of the Northeast and beyond.

As the Chair of the Franco-American Collection, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College (USM LAC FAC), I am honored to represent one of the organizations included in this amazing opportunity with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Thanks to Susan Pinette, at the University of Maine, professor of modern languages and the director of the Franco-American Center, for sending me the information provided to successfully achieve this impressive recognition and the funding.

Receiving the two years of funding of $350,000 was a collaborative process with the important partners including the Franco-American Collection at USM LAC, and the assistance/advice from Professor Mary Rice-Defosse, who is a board member and professor of French and Francophone studies at Bates College in Lewiston.

Purpose: Franco American Collections Consortium is a collaboration of universities, archives, and centers that maintain vital collections of books, documents, photos, oral histories, art, maps and artifacts related to French-Canadian and Acadian heritage communities. We collaborate to unite resources, create educational materials, provide leadership, and promote Franco American literacy among researchers, academics, the general public, and Franco Americans themselves.

Introduction to the grant provided by Susan Pinette:

The University of Maine (UM) Franco American Programs, representing Franco American Collections Consortium – (FACC; https://facconsortium.org) was successful in achieving an implementation grant to digitize and increase scholarly access to approximately 38,062 pages of French-language and bilingual French-English family correspondence, historic scrapbooks, manuscripts, diaries, and other personal papers, as well as 58 oral history audio recordings.

The Franco-American Collection Consortium chose these materials for their significance to Franco-American history and language, overall value to American history and common heritage, highest preservation needs, and vulnerability. This project also describes 35,523 Maine noncitizen registrations from 1940, that have already been digitized by the Maine State Library (MSL), but which has lacked complete metadata. All of these materials will be hosted by their contributing institutions for discovery through Franco American Digital Archives/Portail franco-américain (FADA/PFA; https://francoportal.org), our National Endowment for the Humanities funded open-access discovery tool that provides bilingual, culturally conscientious access to Franco-American materials at institutions across North America.

Our first objective for this grant is to digitize Franco-American materials from FACC’s combined collections. These materials illuminate–in French and English–150 years of struggles and triumphs of Franco Americans from all over New England: multiple discrete collections of continuous, transnational, family correspondence from men and women stretching from the earliest migrations from French Canada to the U.S. in the 1860s until the 1950s; personal diaries of people of all professions: politicians, civic leaders, business owners, men and women religious, and writers; oral histories; lyrics and song-books; ledgers from social clubs; scrapbooks from all over New England that document both ethnic life and broader American society; manuscripts and out-of-copyright French-language literary writing (poetry, novels, stories) and scholarship; business ledgers; clipfiles; photographs; and artwork from the ethnic revival of the 1970s and 80s. This corpus from individuals, families, and institutions bears out the attempts among the French-Canadian and Acadian diaspora in the U.S. to retain and cultivate important aspects of cultural heritage and identity while simultaneously adapting to U.S. social, political, and economic systems.

Much of this material is in unique North American French dialects which over time reveals increasing code switching, bilingualism, and language shifts, along with the political, creative, and cultural flourishing that grows out of living between languages. These records expose the importance of the transnational Catholic Church in structuring Franco-American life while at the same time they illustrate local conditions and resistance to the Church’s instantiation. Franco Americans were often employed in textile, shoe, and lumber industries, and many of these items document 19th- and 20th-century labor and industry from the workers’ perspectives. Collectively, these collections chronicle a uniquely and rapidly evolving cultural community in the twentieth century whose materials continue to be neglected and hard to access.

Our second objective for this grant is to describe these and other already-digitized items in order to make them more discoverable by scholars, community members, and the general public. Standardized metadata will ensure these materials are widely accessible and harvestable; culturally specific metadata will create a full range of access points that are meaningful to Franco-Americans and French-Canadian and international francophone scholars. All metadata will be harvested into FADA/PFA, where it will be in conversation with archival records from a growing number of repositories throughout the U.S. and Canada, including over 75 public libraries, academic archives and centers, and major collecting institutions like the Library of Congress, Smithsonian Institution, Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec, New York Public Library, University of Texas, and more (see Appendices B & C).

This project responds to the NEH’s special encouragement in recognition and preparation for the 250th anniversary of American independence by focusing on the contributions of an under-represented community in our nation’s history. Like other white ethnic groups in the 19th century, Franco Americans faced deep-seated antagonism for their language, their Catholic religion, their loyalty to their neighboring home country, and their perceived willingness to accept low wages (Appendix D). They were racialized in public discourse (referred to as the “Chinese of the Eastern States”) and often excluded from civic life. While the Franco-American trajectory of assimilation may echo the experience of other white ethnic groups, Franco-American materials offer unique insight into broad ranging humanities research questions and concerns uncaptured by other language communities through their unique position in New England as a majority minority, their French language use, and their proximity to the sending community. Our work also responds to the call to develop innovative approaches to sustaining the nation’s humanities infrastructure and preserving its historical record. We established the Franco American Collections Consortium in order to collaborate on and support large-scale projects that neither the University of Maine nor any of its Consortium partners has the capacity to complete on their own. This current collaboration to digitize complementary items from our collections will bring visibility and usage to our collections and allow them to be seen in the broader context of the French-language communities of the Northeast. FACC’s ongoing commitment to make Franco-American collections more broadly and easily accessible, and provides an infrastructure for the preservation and maintenance of historical materials that this grant proposes to digitize.

More information about the Portal Project is at this on line site here.

Information about the Franco-American Collection at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College is at this site here.

Professor Mary Rice-DeFosse recently presented a Franco-American program and viewing of Le Carrefour, a film about the intersection between French Canadian immigrants and the recent arrivals of new French speaking Mainers in Lewiston Maine, hosted by the Bates College Harward Center, reported in the blog at this site here.