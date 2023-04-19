Harwood Center at Bates College hosted film Le Carrefour

Blogged with permission from author Darby Ray and Kristen Cloutier. Published on April 16, 2023.

Parlez-vous français?

Check the website here learn more about the film, Le Carrefour (The Intersection).

LEWISTON, Maine– In a classic “win-win” community-engaged learning moment, students in Professor Mary Rice-DeFosse’s “French in Maine” course hosted members of the local Franco-American community and “New Mainers” from the Congo for an evening of shared learning and conversation about the role of language in forging relationship and community.

Gathering at the Lewiston Public Library this past Wednesday evening, a capacity crowd watched the short film, “The Intersection / Le Carrefour,” about the bond of cross-cultural friendship and understanding forged between Cecile, a long-time Lewiston resident with Franco-American roots, and Trésor, a more recent resident from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the film, thanks in part to meeting Trésor, Cecile finds her interest and pride in her Franco heritage reinvigorated. For Trésor, Cecile becomes a conduit of understanding and belonging as he and his family settled into a new life in Lewiston. In addition to the Bates students and dozens of Franco-Americans and other attendees, both Trésor and Cecile attended the film viewing.

A lively Q&A time followed the film, along with enjoying both French- and African-themed refreshments. One student reflected on the experience: “It was really cool to see Franco-Americans and new immigrants in the community see their experiences memorialized and vindicated in the film. When the microphone was passed around and people shared their stories, I was able to put faces to the class content I had been exposed to for the semester.”

The evening was the culmination of a semester-long community-engaged learning course in which Professor DeFosse’s students put their French to use in local settings. The course was developed with generous support from the Mellon Periclean Faculty Leaders program. Some students partnered with the Lewiston Public Library and the Adult Learning Center in Lewiston to offer weekly language classes with adult English Language Learners from French-speaking countries like the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), with half the class conducted in English and half conducted in French. Other students took on different projects with additional community partners. When asked to describe the benefit of community-engaged learning, one student noted, “I was able to directly connect what I learned about the Franco-American experience in class to my interactions with individuals in the wider community. This not only enhanced my understanding of the course material but it also increased my interest in the class.” Another added, “It was exciting to practice speaking French and also rewarding to be able to help some people with their English speaking skills.”

At Bates, more than twenty other community-engaged learning courses also wrapped up their work, with numerous academic departments and programs represented, including Politics, Education, Theater, Sociology, Psychology, Education, Earth and Climate Science, Digital and Computational Studies, Classical and Medieval Studies, Biology, English, and Physics and Astronomy.

Programs supported by the Harward Center for Community Partnerships:

In the Bates home community of Lewiston, Maine, is a city of weavers, a place where bedspreads, woolens, and other textiles were made. It is an inspiring image for the work at the Harward Center.

The mission is to weave together campus and community for the enrichment of both liberal education and public life. They seek to weave the resources and concerns of the community into the Bates educational experience and onto the Bates campus. And in the process, they seek to educate students who can themselves weave together their learning, personal growth, ethical values, and public action for the common good.

In pursuit of these goals, they work with students, faculty, staff, and community partners from both the local Lewiston-Auburn community and beyond:

To support community-engaged learning and community-engaged research as part of the Bates College curriculum.

To sponsor diverse volunteer and work-study opportunities.

To offer grants and other support to students, faculty, academic departments, Bates staff, and community partners.

To hold discussion groups, forums, and other events where campus, community, and national voices come together to discuss, analyze, and deepen the practice of community partnership and academic civic engagement.

*Denise Scammon at the Franco Center in Lewiston contributed to this report.