Check the Acadian newsletter from the University of Maine Fort Kent

A quarterly newsletter published by the University of Maine Fort Kent is always packed with wonderful information about the Acadian culture. The Acadian Archives documents, preserves, and celebrates the culture, way of life, and history of the Franco-American and Acadian people of the Upper St John River Valley. In the archives there is a repository for manuscript materials and audio-visual documentation relevant to regional folklore, folk-life and history. In addition, on-site reference assistance is offered for the archival collections, regional history, genealogy, folklore and folk-life, outreach presentations and workshops.

Reading the quarterly newsletter, written by Director of the Archives Patrick Lacroix, is an interesting and reliable source for current Acadian history and information, like this news release from the Office of Governor Mills:

In Fort Kent, Governor Mills and Maine State Library Announce Two Initiatives to Preserve Acadian History in Maine

Date August 15, 2022: National Acadian Day

Fort Kent, Maine — In celebration of the many contributions of the Acadian people to the State of Maine, Governor Janet Mills and the Maine State Library announced today two new initiatives to digitize historical records pertaining to people of French heritage in Maine.

The first initiative is a new partnership between the Acadian Archives and Maine State Library to support ongoing efforts to digitize and provide access to special collections and information concerning the history, folklore and folklife of the St. John Valley. The Maine State Library is providing the Acadian Archives with a book scanner and software to make their digitized collections available online.

The second initiative is a digitization project involving approximately 100,000 pages of historical French language newspapers from communities around the state. A collection of historical newspapers at the Acadian Archives will also be included in this initiative.

Governor Mills made the announcement during a tour of The Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMFK) with Archives Director Patrick Lacroix and Adam Fisher of the Maine State Library.

“People of Franco-American, including Acadian, ancestry are at the heart of Maine. I am proud to join the Maine State Library in announcing these projects, which will preserve their history for future generations,” said Governor Mills. “Going forward, anyone will be able to easily access these historical records online, protecting the original documents and supporting public education at the same time.”

“Digitization is an important tool in terms of both access and preservation,” said Adam Fisher, director of collections development and digital initiatives at the Maine State Library. “When historical materials are scanned and made available online, they can easily be viewed by anyone with access to the internet and searched by keyword. By making the information available in digital form, it also spares the print originals from some of the wear that comes from repeated use.”

Located on the campus of the University of Maine at Fort Kent, the Acadian Archives serves as New England’s premier center for the study of Acadian history and culture. In addition to serving as a repository and research center, the organization has become a cultural hub for the St. John Valley’s French-heritage community.

Funding for the historic newspaper digitization project was awarded by the National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP), a partnership between the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Library of Congress (LC), aimed at improving access to historical newspapers from throughout the United States. Over 300,000 pages of historical newspapers from Maine were previously digitized with project funds from NDNP, where they are being made accessible online through the project’s historical newspaper portal, Chronicling America (https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov).

Found in my personal Acadian repository, I found this description in a thesis published in 1975, titled, “Madawaska: A Chapter in Maine-New Brunswick Relations” by Charlotte Lenentine Melvin. She composed a comprehensive history about how the Acadian people came to Maine:

Page 1 “The first exodus of the Acadian people began with the well known expulsion of 1755. Quebec and in the St. John Valley…little settlements appeared in continental Nova Scotia along the banks of the St. John and the Kennebacasis Rivers and on the northern and eastern shores of what is now New Brunswick….”

In my husband’s family, the genealogy discovered the Acadian ancestry of his paternal grandmother (memere) Lumina Savoie L’Heureux (b.1865 in Canada- d. 1943 in Sanford Maine).