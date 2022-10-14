World War II historic film about female spies in France

French history enthusiasts, especially those interested in World War II in France, will want to watch the streaming movie titled, A Call To Spy.

Exposure to the French language and vintage scenes in France during World War II, depicting the operations conducted by the French resistance, are portrayed in the biographical heroism in this excellent film. (A Call to Spy is also known with the French preface “Liberté: A Call to Spy”). The true story is a 2019, American historical drama film written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who is the lead actress playing the spy Virginia Hall, in the female led drama.

World War II espionage conducted clandestinely by the allies and French Resistance in France makes for dangerous and historically fascinating drama. My husband and I watched A Call To Spy on a subscription streaming service. This true story is the compelling and tense experience chronicled by the American born British spy named Virginia Hall (code names Marie and Diane- b. 1906 in Baltimore Maryland and d. 1982). This movie provides another layer to World War II espionage. We learned about the heroic untold behind the lines stories that contributed to the ultimate defeat of the Nazi government in France.

But, this historic World War II victory came with high levels of risk. A top level decision was made to send women spies, recruited and trained by British intelligence, into France. The purpose was to have intelligence operatives in France because the Britain realized how essential on the ground intelligence was for the allies to use when they strategized about how to defeat the Nazi occupation of France. These spies were trained to send radio communications back to the British operations in England

In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill ordered his new spy agency – Special Operations Executive (SOE) – to recruit and train women as spies.

Enter the spy scene- the: Baltimore County Maryland native Virginia Hall.

I followed up on this intriguing war history and made a point of learning more about the heroine. She performed her duties with her acquired visible mobility disability, but she was never dissuaded from accepting challenging assignments. Her linguistic ability to speak French, German, Italian and Russian certainly supported her ability to communicate as a highly effective spy.

Hall was a pioneering agent for the Special Operations, arriving in Vichy Occupied France on 23, August 1941.

Excerpts from a blog I published about Virginia Hall on my Maine Writer www.blogspot is here.

She was born to a well-to-do family who lived in Roland Park, Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges, completing part of her education in Europe. She spoke French and German fluently. After working at several American embassies, she became intent on getting a job with the U.S. State Department. She passionately wanted to work in Foreign Service.

Hall’s career included time with the State Department, the French Ambulance Service, the British Special Operations Executive (SOE), and the U.S. Office of Strategic Services — a U.S. intelligence agency during World War II. In 1945, she was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the only civilian woman at that time to win the honor. In 1951, she joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

As an operative in World War II, Hall sent intelligence reports, coordinated networks of agents, oversaw parachute drops and organized sabotage operations against German forces.

In 1945, Virginia Hall was awarded le Croix de Guerre, and was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Born: April 6, 1906; Baltimore, Maryland. She died in 1982, in Maryland.

The Germans gave her the nickname Artemis, and the Gestapo reportedly considered her “the most dangerous of all Allied spies.” Having lost part of her leg in a hunting accident, Hall used a prosthesis she named “Cuthbert.” She was also known as “The Limping Lady” by the Germans and as “Marie of Lyon” by many of the Special Operations Officer agents who she assisted.

In 1988, her name was added to the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame. The French and British ambassadors in Washington honored her in 2006, on the 100th anniversary of her birth. In 2016, a CIA field agent training facility was named the Virginia Hall Expeditionary Center. Her name is listed in the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) Museum. She was inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

An outcome of the World War II Special Operations with Great Britain, eventually created the OSS (Office of Strategic Services) and later became today’s CIA, as described in a history about the agency.

Awards:

Liberté: A Call to Spy won the audience award at Whistler Film Festival where 97 percent of the audience voted for it as their favorite films. The Whistler Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

Other awards received for a Call To Spy are listed at this site here.

Franco-Americans will particularly enjoy the French language heard in many of the movie’s scenes, although the film is in English.