Lafayette Trail marker in Biddeford

Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center hosts ribbon-cutting for plaque at Deering Lumber, historic site of Lafayette’s visit to Biddeford.

BIDDEFORD, Maine – On Thursday August 18th, the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is hosting an unveiling of Biddeford’s one and only marker on the Lafayette Trail, a historical trail spanning 25 states and Washington, D.C., that denotes various destinations that the Marquis de Lafayette toured during a trip to America in 1824-25 – more than a half-century after he had first come to the country to fight alongside the colonists in the Revolutionary War.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2 P.M. at Deering Lumber (14 Elm St., Biddeford), once the location of Captain Seth Spring’s tavern where Lafayette lodged during his time in the city in 1825. The marker consists of a plaque that was recently installed on the property.

In attendance will be Senator Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford, Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant, as well as representatives from the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center and Deering Lumber. The event is free and open to the public.

In 1777, Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, defied his king by sailing to America to fight in the War of Independence against England. His bravery and leadership in the field, his loyalty to General George Washington, his financial generosity to the American cause, his success in persuading the French king to back America with soldiers and money, and his victory over General Cornwallis’ troops at Yorktown were decisive factors in America’s victory.

Lafayette returned to the United States in 1824, the last living general to have fought in the war, in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the American Revolution. His travels brought him to Maine, where he made stops in several cities. One such stop was made on June 24, 1825, at Spring’s Tavern, the building now well known to the local community as the yellow Deering Lumber building.

In addition to donating money for the plaque, which was also made possible thanks to a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center (BCHC) has been instrumental in educating the community about the contributions of Lafayette to America and the importance of recognizing the historical significance of his 1824-1825 Farewell Tour. In September 2019, the BCHC hosted a talk by the founder of The Lafayette Trail, Inc., French historian Julien Icher, at the First Parish Meeting House (on Meetinghouse Road in Biddeford), the very site at which local colonial soldiers met before marching off to war.

“The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is pleased to play a role, as many others have done, in raising awareness of the Marquis de Lafayette’s significant contribution to America’s success in gaining independence,” said Diane Cyr, president of BCHC. “With our large Franco-American community in Biddeford, it is especially important for us to recognize Lafayette as a French hero in America, and we hope that the unveiling of this marker will shed light on this historic figure’s importance and celebrate his connection to our city.”

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is a local non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating, preserving, sharing and teaching the culture, heritage, diversity and history of Biddeford, its people and surrounding communities. For more information about the organization or the event, visit biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org, email bchc04005@gmail.com, or contact BCHC President Diane Cyr at 207-283-3993.