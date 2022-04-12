Beat Generation’s origin described by Kerouac

LOWELL, Mass- Learning by blogging! A visit to Kerouac’s home in Lowell helps to better understand the author of On The Road. In fact, during 2022, Franco-Americans in Lowell, Massachusetts are celebrating Lowell Celebrates Kerouac, commemorating the famous author’s centennial birthday. Distinctive Kerouac footprints, documenting his life in the city, are found all over Lowell.

A reader followed up with some personal information about Ste-Jeanne d’Arc Church, the now closed Franco-American sanctuary, in the Pawtucketville neighborhood, in Lowell, published in a recent blog.

From Sibelle Grisé Dit Villefranche, who wrote on social media, “An important addition to this story: It was at Ste- Jeanne d’Arc Church that Kerouac said he realized the term Beat was really, to him, “béat” or beatific.”

“It’s the beat generation. It’s the begát. It’s the beat to keep. It’s the beat in the heart. It’s being beat and down in the world and like old time low down. And like an ancient civilization, the slave boatman rowing galleys to a beat,” Jack Kerouac in San Francisco Blues*.

Sibelle Grisé Dit Villefranche, is an archivist. This is a personal point of view, “An important addition to this: It was at Ste Jeanne d’Arc Church that Kerouac said he realized the term Beat was really, to him, ‘béat’ or beatific. He said this in his 1967 interview for CBC in Montréal.”

“Thank you for sharing about the parish where I was baptized and of which my great-grandmother was the oldest surviving member when it closed!! The parish (and school) were big influences on my life and my desire to keep up the survivance, as one of the few young Franco-American French speakers in Lowell.”

San Francisco Blues is actually one part of Kerouac’s posthumously published Book Of Blues. His former literary executor John Sampas describes this book as “one of the unpublished manuscripts that Jack Kerouac left in his meticulously organized archive.”

*Jack Kerouac is best known for his multi-volume Legend of Duluoz, which includes his novel, On the Road and The Dharma Bums, but he was also a poet. One of the eight extended poems contained in Kerouac’s Book of Blues (Penguin 1995), is ‘San Francisco Blues’.

In fact, Kerouac grew up in a traditional working class Franco-American community, speaking French with a Quebecois accent. After two visits to his home city, I am most impressed by how such an ordinary childhood, touched by the sad experience of his older brother’s death at the young age of 9 (Visions of Gerard) has supported the creation of such a prolific and creative writer. Merci to Suzanne Beebe, for hosting a personal city tour on Monday, April 4, where I learned much more about Lowell’s impact on Kerouac.

In addition to naming the Beat Generation in San Francisco Blues, I found another source reference in an article published by Kerouac in 1959, in Playboy Magazine.