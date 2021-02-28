Remembering a Franco-American cultural pioneer

Joanne De Blois Lapointe was a Franco-American leader who rallied others to build cultural awareness in Lewiston-Auburn. She is recognized as an early supporter for protecting the Franco-American collections and her good work helped to create the base for the Franco-American Collection, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College (USM LAC FAC), in Lewiston.

In 2016, I was sad to learn that Mrs. Lapointe (1933-2016) had died. Therefore, when I found an article I wrote during an interview with her, published in 2007, I was delighted to realize how fortunate it was for me to discuss her dedication to the Franco-American culture. At the time, she lived in Old Orchard Beach, ME, but for 30 year she lived and worked in Lewiston-Auburn.

She is among the Franco-American cultural pioneers of the 1970’s. They included educators and writers who saw the need to protect the Franco-American culture and the French language from assimilation. During the 1970’s, Franco-Americans were worried about who would continue to support cultural preservation? Meanwhile, the French speaking culture and the history, inherited from ancestors who pre-dated the English settlers, were being absorbed into America’s mainstream. “La Survivance” became a cultural wake-up call to protect the Franco-American culture from assimilation. LaPointe was among those who actively responded to this call.

Lapointe’s amazing institutional memory recalled the challenges she and others faced to protect Lewiston-Auburn’s Franco-American culture. “When we began our work, some people thought the Franco-Americans had no culture,” she says. In fact, she and others proved them wrong. Her memories about how they did it was packed with details about people, places and events that eventually led to Franco-American pride for protecting the culture.

After meeting Lapointe recently, I came to realize how her efforts might be taken for granted today, when Franco-Americans are expressing pride in their heritage through books, cultural events, music, oral histories and genealogy.

Lapointe is a native of Winthrop. She taught history at St. Dominic Regional High School when it was located in Lewiston. Additionally, she was the first woman dean of students at Central Maine Vocational Technical College and published a newspaper column about Franco-Americans. In 1976, she was recognized as the Woman of the Year by the Lewiston-Auburn Business Woman’s Association.

A “kaleidoscope of events” happened, she said, beginning in 1970 which eventually brought Franco-Americans together. St. Dominic Regional High School (St. Dom’s) started an academic collaboration project with St. Francis College in Biddeford (now the University of New England). A French humanities course was jointly created where students were awarded academic credits. Lapointe taught the Franco-American and French-Canadian history while Sister Solange Bernier, an Ursuline religious and cultural icon at St. Dom’s, taught the French language courses.

“This course was interesting because we had no established curriculum. We created our own as we progressed,” she says. Students were assigned to interview their relatives, Franco-American leaders and people they felt contributed to the French-Canadian presence in Lewiston-Auburn. “Our students gathered all kinds of memorabilia,” she recalls. “My classroom at St. Dom’s looked like a warehouse full of Franco-American artifacts. We had to launch an organization,” she says.

On October 13, 1970, Le Centre d’Heritage Franco-American at St. Dom’s was formally launched. Dr. Paul Fortier of Lewiston was the founding president. Other officers were Lapointe’s late husband Norman Lapointe and Madeleine Giguere (1925-2004) from the University of Southern Maine (and the Professor Emeritus who endowed the Franco-American Collection). Some familiar names on the list of trustees were local radio hostess Connie Cote, Louis Philippe Gagne, former Mayor, and leader in the French Community in Lewiston, and Auburn and State Senator Georgette Berube of Lewiston. Gov. Kenneth M. Curtis was an honorary trustee. “Le Centre d’Heritage was the work of a combination of many who came together at the right time to protect Lewiston-Auburn’s Franco-American culture,” said Lapointe.

The Franco-American Collection at the University of Southern Maine at Lewiston-Auburn College houses most of the artifacts collected by Le Centre d’Heritage.

Lapointe’s strong cultural advocacy is recognized in her obituary still on line at this site here.