Franco-American Ron Drouin tribute to a life well lived

BIDDEFORD, Me– Maine has lost a wonderful Franco-American citizen. My husband and I knew Ronald Drouin as a proud Franco-American, a Rotarian leader, a faithful parishioner and an outstanding community supporter.

With condolences to his family, friends and thousands of colleagues, Ronald Drouin’s death is especially grieved by those who knew him best, as their neighbor in his beloved home town of Biddeford, Maine.

Obituary: Ronald Drouin, 90, of Biddeford, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born in Biddeford on January 8, 1934, a son of Emile Paul and Theresa (Bouchard) Drouin.

Education: St. Louis High School, Biddeford, Tilton School, Tilton, New Hampshire, 1953; St. Francis College (University of New England), Biddeford, Maine; Ford Marketing Institute, New York, New York, B.S., 1957; Concordia University, Montreal, Canada, M.A. Marketing, 1962 (Post Graduate); Mediation and Facilitation Recourses, Augusta, Maine, Certified Mediator, 2002.

A life well lived: Mr. Drouin lived and worked in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for over 25 years. He was employed in Marketing for Ford of Canada, Ltd. He co-owned Floriste Notre-Dame de Grace, served as General Manager of Tilton Rent-A-Car and President of Lalonde Leasing.

In 1966 he received the Henry Ford Achievement Award from Henry Ford, 11, in Detroit, MI. He was a member of the Mount Stephen Club, The Chambers of Commerce, both French and English, in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. He was a Patron of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

He was appointed to Montreal Major Jean Drapeau’s special transportation commission for EXPO ’67 and was Ford’s liaison with visiting V.I.P.’s during EXPO ’67. He worked with the American Consulate and State of Maine Pavilion in welcoming dignitaries such as Governor (later Ambassador to Canada) Ken Curtis and his entourage.

Mr. Drouin was a former Trustee of St. Francis College (The University of New England).

Upon his return to Biddeford, he held marketing positions with various companies and was President of Drouin Enterprises, Ltd., Drouin Floral Specialists in Saco, Maine.

He was a member of the Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco, Maine serving as its President in 1983-1984. He served on numerous Rotary International District Committees and was elected Rotary International District Governor for District 779, in 1988-89. District 779 covered Rotary Clubs in parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, the Province of Quebec and Northwest Territories of Canada.

During his tenure as District Governor, he charted 5 new Rotary Clubs and created a new Rotary International District, 7780. He was responsible for 72 Rotary Clubs.

He received numerous Rotary International Awards from his home club, district and international for his work at home, nationally and internationally with the Countries of Haiti, Dominican Republic and Peru. He was a founding Trustee of the Northern York County YMCA, was a Director and on the Executive Board of Counseling Services, Saco, Catholic Charities, Division 1V, Portland, Fundraising Committee of Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. He was a member of Fortunes Rocks Association, a Multiple Contributor, Paul Harris Fellow and Benefactor to the Rotary Foundation. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Southern Maine Osteopathic Group and a life member of the Friends of Saint Brother Andre at St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal, Canada.

In 1993, Mr. Drouin was awarded the George L. Plimpton Alumni Award from Tilton School, Tilton, New Hampshire for his Humanitarian Service to his Community, State and the World.

In 1994, Mr. Drouin accepted a position with the University of New England as Director of Development and Alumni Relations with the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. He held that position until his retirement in July, 2001.

Mr. Drouin was awarded the Maine Osteopathic Association’s highest honor in June 1999, the first time in the 87 year history of the Association the award was given to a non physician, for his devotion and service to the Osteopathic Profession. The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 2000 dedicated their yearbook to him for his devotion to medical students and their families and in October 2002, he was awarded the Dean’s Special Recognition by the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Mr. Drouin enjoyed travel and did so though-out the world. In 1994, he was part of a private world tour as a guest of Phil Donahue in Celebrating 25 years of broadcasting the Phil Donahue Show.

In 2001 he was appointed Trustee of the Virginia Cartmill Estate.

In 2005 he was appointed Bail Commissioner for York County.

None of Ron’s accomplishments would have been possible without the support and love of his family and friends around the world.

Mr. Drouin was a member of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, Maine where he served on the Parish Council and was a Eucharistic Minister.

He leaves behind longtime friend Jonathan Fisher and beloved cousin Bree Smith, along with many other cousins and friends.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, June 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers and because of his love of animals, donations may be made in Mr. Drouin’s memory to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, Maine 04094.