Moulins du Madawaska book is now available

An in depth historical description about the important Moulins du Madawaska is now available in an attractive two volume set of books, written by Joseph Ralph Theriault. Thanks to Mr. Theriault for giving permission to publish his acknowledgement in the preface, because his narrative provides interesting context about the importance of the mills to the Acadians who settled in the Madawaska region of Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. I learned about this publication from a press release sent by the Dr. Patrick Lacroix, at Acadian Archives at the University of Maine Fort Kent.

Mr. Theriault wrote, “I appreciate your interest in my work in “Moulins du Madawaska / Mills of Madawaska”. The Terriot Acadian Family Society has donated a supply of the books to the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine at Fort Kent to raise funds for the University as well as to the Société historique du Madawaska in Edmundston, New Brunswick. I am delighted to give you my permission to publish the acknowledgment in the book. I would be happy to answer any questions you might have in the process.”

This history about the mills of the Madawaska territory is dedicated to my great-grandfather Joseph Therriault and his son Joachim, my dear paternal grandfather. These two men as with their brother millers and sawyers like Firmin Thibodeau, Francois Violette, Nathan Baker, Daniel Savage, Regis Theriault, Pierre Plourde, Sephirin Cyr, the Corriveau’s and German Saucier dedicated themselves to their communities as providers of the lumber for their churches, their homes, and barns and their flour, the principal ingredient for their meals and their wool for their clothing.

The men of this era were stoic and given to their mission for their families and community. They were not inclined to speak out.

Grandfather Joachim (grand-père Joachim) and Grandmother Annie (grand-mère Annie) eventually had 14 children, truly a treasure; their part of the eleventh generation of the greater Terriot Acadian family. The children in the group photo include (right to left) are Rita, my grandmother, Annie (who is standing behind Leanne), Theodule, Denis, Thaddee, Annette in front of Felix and George in his father Joachim’s arms. JRT

More narrative about this research will be published in future blogs.