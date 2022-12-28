Fortunately, in Maine, several grocery companies and bread specialty restaurants carry delicious baguettes for purchase. French cuisine enthusiasts are delighted by the international recognition this ethnic staple has received.

In fact, the “Bread of heaven: French baguette, received UNESCO World Heritage status”, reported in Le Monde, a French daily afternoon newspaper.

UNESCO– United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, to promote world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture.

The French baguette – “250 grams of magic and perfection,” in the words of French President Emmanuel Macron – “is one of the abiding symbols of the nation”.

In November 2022, the United Nations inscribed the artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread on its “intangible cultural heritage” list.

In our Maine home, the baguette is enjoyed as a delightful accompaniment to many of our family recipes. “Le potage” or “les soups” are a favorite to way to show off the many ways to consume baguettes. In other words, in our house, whether served fresh or even a few days after purchase, the baguette always goes well with soups because, in fact, they become naturally dried croutons over time. Put the day old sliced baguette in the bottom of the soup bowl and serve “le potage” over the crouton.

Baguettes extend the appeal of soups because, essentially, they lift the status of what are a creative way to consume leftovers. Like Julia Child wrote in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking”- “What a marvelous resource soup is for the thrifty cook – it solves the ham-bone and lamb-bone problems, the everlasting Thanksgiving turkey, the extra vegetables.” Add the baguettes and the leftovers becomes gourmet.

Our annual New Year’s tradition includes serving Green Split Pea soup, prepared with the leftover Christmas ham bone and the side being, of course, the baguette. Thankfully, our local grocery stores sell fresh baguettes every day.

Dried baguette can be sliced and stored in a bag with garlic cloves until the flavors meld. Bake the garlic flavored baguette slices in the oven with a light coating of olive oil and the result is a delicious crouton for eating with salads or French onion soup.

Of course, the simple sliced ham and your choice of cheese, served on a halved baguette, is a simply delicious “bread of heaven”, sandwich.

Thin baguette slices are excellent to serve with hummus dips.

Steamed lobsters and baguettes? How else does a person sop up the delicious leftover butter on the lobster plate?

Even peanut butter and jelly goes well with fresh baguette!

And, to quote the gourmet expert Julia Child again, ““The art of bread making can become a consuming hobby, and no matter how often and how many kinds of bread one has made, there always seems to be something new to learn.” Nevertheless, we always purchase our baguettes.

More words of wisdom from Ms. Child continue, “How can a nation be called great if its bread tastes like Kleenex?”

Bon appétit et bonne année!