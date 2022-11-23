Canneberge or ataca or atoca: Our cranberry tradition

Franco-Americans Thanksgiving and holiday dinner menus will almost certainly include serving cranberries. Interesting to note, the word for “cranberry” has several translations in the Franco-American vocabulary. Defined in, “Dictionary of Canadian French” by Sinclair Robinson and Donald Smith, the words for cranberry in Quebec are “canneberge” (feminine), or also “ataca” or “atoco” (masculine). In France, the word for cranberry is defined as ‘sorte d’airelle” (meaning “a kind of lingonberry”).

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, our family will serve two of our favorite “recettes de canneberges”- Cranberry Bread and Cranberry-Horseradish relish.

We have prepared this recipe for Cranberry Bread for literally hundreds of occasions including as donations to our annual church Christmas bazaar. Although we prepare many recipes for guests, gifts or donations, this particular recipe for Cranberry Bread is by far the hands down favorite.

This recipe comes from the Betty Crocker cookbook. One reason we can prepare so many Cranberry Breads over dozens of years is because the “Canneberge” or “Ataca” or “Atoca” freeze so well so we can keep several bags frozen to use throughout the year.

Zucchini Bread / Cranberry Bread/ Pumpkin Bread / Rhubarb-Pear Bread / Zucchini Muffins

From Juliana and Richard L’Heureux

3 cups shredded zucchini (about 3 medium)

1 2/3 cups sugar

2/3 cups vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 eggs

3 cups all-purpose* or whole wheat flour

(*Self-rising flour can be used but omit the baking soda, salt and baking powder)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup coarsely chopped nuts (optional)- recommend pecans or walnuts

½ cup raisins, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease bottoms only of 2 loaf pans 8 ½ x 4 ½ x 2 ½ /or 9 x 5 x 3 inches**. Mix zucchini, sugar, oil, vanilla and eggs in large bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour into pans. Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes. Loosen sides of loaves, remove from pans. Cool completely before slicing. Wrap tightly and store at room temperature for up to 4 days or refrigerate up to 10 days.

Cranberry Bread: Substitute fresh or frozen (thawed) cranberries for the zucchini. Add ½ cup milk with the oil. Omit the cinnamon, cloves and raisons. Add 2 teaspoons grated lemon or orange peel with the vanilla. Increase the bake time to 60 to 70 minutes.

Pumpkin Bread – Substitute 1 16 ounce can pumpkin for the zucchini.

Rhubarb-Pear Bread – Omit raisons. Substitute 11/2 cups finely chopped rhubarb and 1/1/2 cups finely chopped pears for the zucchini.

Zucchini muffins – grease bottom of 24 medium muffins 2 ½ x 1 ¼ inches. Fill cups about ¾ full. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until tops spring back when touched lightly. Makes 2 dozen muffins.

** We also line the bottoms of the 8 ½ inch pans with parchment or wax paper

Our “Cranberry Horseradish” recipe originated in the cookbook “Please to the Table: The Russian Cookbook”, but we modified the simple preparation.

Ingredients: one can of whole berry cranberry sauce, add a dollop of horseradish, to taste and about two tablespoons (give or take) of wine vinegar, just a dash of sugar. Stir and serve. Just coincidentally, this recipe marries well with tourtiere (pork pies), probably because of the tartness provided by the horseradish and wine vinegar.

Of course, we also offer traditional cranberry sauce on our holiday menu, to satisfy the palettes of the purists.

Happy Thanksgiving and bon appétit!