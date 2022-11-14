A newspaper visit to the Franco-American Grotto

When visiting to tour the interesting “Lowell Celebrates Kerouac” history sites, the one I missed was the Franco-American Grotto. Although this religious meditation park is somewhat visible from the Lowell roads, my travel schedule prevented a visit. Therefore, I was delighted to read the report by Paige Impink, a correspondent for the Tewkesbury Town Crier news. Her report about the Franco-American Grotto is published in this blog, with her permission.

LOWELL, Mass– On the bank of the Mer­rimack River in Lowell, where the Northern Canal starts, is an interesting park that has re-opened to the public, evoking memories of a time gone by.

The scale version of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Roman Catho­lic pilgrimage site in France, was constructed in Lowell, near the Pawtuc­ket Falls, in 1911. The grotto was recently restored thanks to a large effort of fundraising and community partnerships. A rededication service was held at the end of October.

The large structure rep­licates the holy stairs that Catholics believe were as­cended by Jesus on the way to his trial, according to the interpretive signs. Statues and a wooden cross were imported from France for the original grotto, and the statues of the Ways of the Cross have now been relocated within the riverwalk and park. A memorial fountain, fresh plantings, and hardscapes create a peaceful and re­flec­tive experience for visitors.

The grotto is located on the grounds of the former Franco American school at 357 Pawtucket St. The property is a large, three-story ornate mansion built by Frederick Ayer in 1896. Ayer made his fortune in the patent medicine business. When Ayer moved to Boston, he eventually conveyed the property to the Sisters of Charity of Que­bec which used the home as an orphanage and school.

The sisters oversaw the building of the grotto, al­ong with a four-story addition to the house. Later, the building became the Fran­co American School of Low­ell, which operated until 2016. The building was sold and renovated and is now 40 units of affordable and market rate housing.

There are several benches, a fountain, a metal me­morial book which has pages describing the history of the grotto, the project, and lists donors. A grotto, or cave, has an al­tar where worshippers may leave candles in memory of a loved one.

On the day we visited, there were containers of ho­ly water from Lour­des, rosary beads, and religious flyers. There is also a crypt where cast bronze plaques are af­fixed, recognizing donors and sponsors of the project.

The grotto is a lovely spot from which to view the Merri­mack Riv­er. If your travels take you to Lowell, be sure to swing by and ap­preciate the workmanship and restoration of this piece of local history.

Some blogs about the Lowell Celebrates Kerouac tour are at the following links:

Lowell Immersion in Kerouac

Jack Kerouac Centennial

Lowell Celebrates Kerouac