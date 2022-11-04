Revisiting Evangeline: history, myth, literature, cinema and theater

Found in my Franco-American stacks, I came across Jeffrey Houdlette’s 2004, essay titled “The Cajun Connection”. His essay reminded me, once again, about how important and enduring a metaphor the fictional character of Evangeline is for representing Acadian history.

In a mythical way, Evangeline is the symbolic ancestor related to all people of Acadian heritage. When the Acadians were expelled in 1755 from Acadie, during Grand Dérangement, they were sent by ship to various places in colonial port cities; but many escaped and fled to places where they sought refuge. Louisiana was a preferred destination for the refugees because the territory was colonized by the French and waves of settlers from the deportation settled there.

In fact, “The Cajun Connection” article was published in Portland Magazine’s 2004 summer guide, when Mr. Houdlette was a student intern. I found Mr. Houdlette on his social media page (here). He kindly gave permission for me to quote from the article. Moreover, I found the electronic link for the article’s abstract in the magazine’s free archives, available on the Portland Public Library’s digital commons located at this site here.

Portland Maine’s world famous author and poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (b. 1807 in Portland ME- d. 1882 in Cambridge, MA) wrote his classic epic in 1847, when he created the betrothed Evangeline Bellafontaine and Gabriel Lajeunesse.

Since this classic was published, the story has become legend because the heroine Evangeline represents the longing by Acadians to find their families that were brutally separated during a tragic time in North American colonial history known as Grand Dérangement, or the great upheaval. The Acadian expulsion out of Acadie occurred in what is the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Unless readers are familiar with colonial history, many are unaware about how the world famous Cajun culture in Louisiana is descended from the Acadians described in Evangeline. Of course, the Cajun culture adopted Evangeline as a folk heroine, but not many understand her mythical roots in Acadie, and that includes those that escaped and found their way to Madawaska.

Although some literary critics and historians criticize Longfellow’s Evangeline for not being historically correct, the fact is, she is a very popular icon for Acadians and Cajuns. Evidence about her legacy continues today because, over 267 years since the brutal British expulsion, Acadians continue to search for their lost families.

Longfellow wrote Evangeline because his Bowdoin College classmate Nathaniel Hawthorne challenged him to put the horrible expulsion into prose. His poem became an international best seller. Evangeline’s legend has been compelling in conceptualizing the history about the Acadian expulsion. Take a look at the list of ten popular portrayals about Evangeline, as she has fictionally been immortalized in myth, literature, cinema and theater.

1, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow published “Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie”, in 1847.

By 1857, the story had sold over 10,000 copies and been translated into at least 12 languages. In 1913, Evangeline was a produced as a play by Arthur Hopkins and performed on Broadway, in New York. In fact, the Harvard Crimson published a review about the show on October 10, 1913, and information in the report is archived and available to read at this site here. Evangeline the silent film: In 1929, the American silent film was directed by Edwin Carewe and starring Dolores del Río (1904-1983) as Evangeline and Roland Drew (1900-1988) as Gabriel. Maine’s Northeast Historic Film, in Bucksport, is a resource for more information about the film- check the link here. Public readings accompanied by discussions about Evangeline never went out of style, due in large part to Longfellow’s popularity and also because of the style, described by literary experts as written in un-rhymed dactylic hexameter, possibly inspired by Greek and Latin classics. It’s easy to memorize the poem’s introductory lyrics, because the words set the stage for the sad drama about to be revealed in the plot. “This is the forest primeval. The murmuring pines and the hemlocks, Bearded with moss, and in garments green, indistinct in the twilight, Stand like Druids of eld, with voices sad and prophetic,”… “Layne Longfellow reads Longfellow: Dreams that Cannot Die” is a CD audio recording of Evangeline produced in 2002, including personal insights about the poem from the poet’s great nephew, Layne Longfellow. “The Cajun Connection” by Jeffrey Houdlette, was published in Portland Magazine, 2004, summer guide. In the article, Houdlette wrote, “The drama about Evangeline resonates in Maine today and not only because the Acadians happened to pass through the state on their way to places in the south. Rather, the story touches a nerve because the Diaspora resulted from the cultural persecution of French-speaking people by English-speaking people, a practice that is still a (cultural) blood sport in Maine, to this day.” In the early 21st century leading up to the 250th anniversary in 2005, of the poem’s publication, there were at least two public readings of the poem produced and directed by Francois Paradis, who is an Acadian from Aroostook County and a resident of Buxton, Maine. In 2018, a blog titled “Most Modern Critics”, is a reprint of an essay I published in the Goose River Press anthology. My essay helps to explain why Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s epic poem is important literature. In my argument, I create the case for why the poem should not be criticized for being too quaint or Victorian. Longfellow wrote an international best seller and people are still talking about it! Full stop! My essay is available at this Bangor Daily News link here. In Bangor, the Penobscot Theater Company produced the brilliant one woman play in 2021, titled “Je ne suis pas Evangeline- I am not Evangeline”. My blog coverage about the play is available to read at this link here.

Acadians and Cajuns are connected by the historic reality in a shared tragic expulsion, but they are emotionally bonded by Longfellow’s saga about Evangeline.