Learn about Acadian folk healing in Louisiana

This informative press release was sent by Warren A. Perrin, with the Acadian Museum in Lafayette Louisiana.

Healing Traditions of South Louisiana by Mary B. Perrin and Beverly Fuselier was released to the public on Wednesday, October 19th during a book launch at the French Quarter Visitor Center for Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve, New Orleans, Louisiana.”

Musical entertainment for the book launch was be provided by John and Jane Vidrine. During the book launch, a PowerPoint presentation was given by the authors.

At a later date, the authors will be invited to do demonstrations about the different healing methods utilizing Louisiana native medicinal plants.”

Plant medicine was mankind’s first method of healing. In the constant search for living things that would nourish, the hunters stumbled across those plants that also healed. When Native Americans first arrived in South Louisiana, they found a rich diversity of plant and animal life in its bayous, prairies, and marshes, and in the thousand years they dwelled there before the European settlers arrived, they uncovered a multitude of powerful natural curatives, plants that could stop bleeding, cure infection, relieve pain, reduce fever, soothe troubled minds, and more.

In short, Mother Nature’s medicine cabinet was well stocked, and the newly-arrived Acadians, having been guided peacefully by the Mi’kmaq First Nations people in Canada, were once again offered aid and knowledge in their new home by its first settlers. These French speaking Acadian refugees brought with them their own healers, now known as traiteurs, who also treated with special healing prayers. While dwindling in numbers, these traditional healers still exist in South Louisiana.

This book takes a journey through South Louisiana’s traditional healing arts from the dawn of civilization to today.

Part One is about the traiteurs, their prayers and rituals, and Part Two presents the native medicinal plants that grow wild in South Louisiana, their properties and traditional uses. The book sells for $35 plus $5 shipping/handling. Orders may be placed by email: mlbperrin@gmail.com or bevfuse@cox.net or by calling (337) 456-7729.

About the authors:

Mary Broussard Perrin became a Lafayette Parish Master Gardener in 2011, and it changed the course of her life. In 2012, she became a member of its Healer’s Garden Committee and began learning about medicinal plants. In 2013, she became co-chair of the garden, and in July of that year, established a speaker series, Healing Traditions of Acadiana. Speakers have included folk healers, herbalists, a naturopathic physician, a Creole folk healer, and others. With her committee, Perrin began experimenting with making medicines from healing plants. She is also a traiteuse, or traditional Cajun folk healer. She is mother of three, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of one. With her husband Warren, she has co-authored two other books, Acadie: Then and Now, A People’s History, and Seeking an Acadian Nation, the 1930 Diary of an Evangeline Girl.

Beverly Constantine Fuselier was raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. She has two children, two grandchildren and one high-school sweet-heart husband. She is a traiteuse*, following the path of an aunt and cousin from whom she received her first prayers. She has also been a Lafayette Parish Master Gardener since 2014, and regularly tends to healing plants grown at Vermilionville’s Healer’s Garden and in her own garden. Beverly has been a featured speaker at Vermilionville for the speaker series Healing Traditions of Acadiana and continues to present educational talks about the Healer’s Garden and its amazing plants that have been and are currently used for their

*A traiteur is a Creole (or Cajun) healer or a traditional healer of the French-speaking Houma Tribe, whose primary method of treatment involves using the laying on of hands. An important part of Creole folk religion, the traiteur combines Catholic prayer and medicinal remedies. They are called to treat a variety of ailments, including: earaches, toothaches, warts, tumors, angina, and bleeding. In the past, they substituted for trained physicians in remote rural areas of Acadiana. Most traiteurs consider their healing abilities a gift from God, and therefore refuse to accept payment in exchange for their services. Traiteurism is a very old tradition that is growing in numbers, mostly due to it being passed down. Traditionally, the rituals of the traiteur are passed down to the opposite gender. So a male must pass it down to a female, and vice versa. The traiteur must be asked to perform the treatments and will rarely offer them outright unless the need is great, and they can not ask for a payment of any kind,