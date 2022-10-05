Celebrating Biddeford with history and culture

BIDDEFORD, Me– Congratulations to the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center, celebrating the organization’s five year anniversary. A treasure trove of cultural and historic information has been organized by the BCHC during the last five years. A cordial reception was hosted on October 1, in the facility’s location on Alfred Street in Biddeford to celebrate the organization’s successful preservation, sharing and teaching about the culture, heritage, diversity, and history of Biddeford and surrounding communities. Several Franco-American collections are preserved at the Center’s Biddeford location.

“We are here today to continue honoring our past and celebrating the present. We are proud and grateful to be celebrating this special anniversary with the community,” said President Diane Cyr during the ceremonies.

Several free online publications describe the BCHC’s contributions to the community. They are available on the organization’s website and embedded in this blog. In fact, the Center’s website is loaded with excellent information.

During the celebration, volunteer Nicole Morin Scribner spoke as the chair of the Voices of Biddeford program. She highlighted the BCHC’s collections of local oral histories. She is “a little” passionate about the project. “I have enjoyed speaking with the interesting people who represent Biddeford’s rich diversity,” she said. Her “Voices” include meeting people who, like her own family, are Franco-Americans as well as other citizens who are Italian-Americans, Greek-Americans and those of other heritages.

Speaking about the annual “Hall of Fame” program, Denis Litalien introduced the beautiful street banners prepared to honor the recipients of the Hall of Fame civic recognition. The Hall of Fame recognizes, and celebrates the citizens of Biddeford or non-residents, who have contributed to the history, heritage and culture of the city, or the world at large in a significant way. Biographies about the distinguished people who received this recognition are described in a beautiful online free booklet available at this site here. Check out the videos recorded during the awards presentation programs, published on the Hall of Fame link.

Debbie Litalian described the “Museum in the Streets” project where handsome storyboards are displayed in historic sections around the community. Biddeford’s Museum in the Streets began in 2006 and currently has 30 panels, written in both English and French. With the assistance of sponsors and city funding, it was installed and cared for by the Biddeford Historical Society. It is now under the care and management of the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center. The walking museum provides a history guide for tourists and residents. Moreover, the project facilitates free tours to help educate and foster a sense of community identity while bringing awareness of heritage and culture in the City of Biddeford. An excellent online free brochure here includes a guide to the various storyboards.

Collections that are stored in the Center are in the process of being recorded in a spread sheet with “finding aids”, by Anastasia Weiglethe, who is offering her expert experience as a professional volunteer archivist.

An exhibit of oil paintings by Biddeford artist Ray Courtois were featured during the anniversary ceremony. Courtois, a self taught artist, and machinist is the son of two Canadian immigrants.

“Thank you to everyone for what has been done to continue to support the Biddeford Cultural land Heritage Center,” said Cyr. “We are eternally grateful for the community’s support and we want to make you proud as our work continues towards achieving the organization’s mission.”

Be sure to visit the website www.biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org or connect with Diane Cyr at bchc04005@gmail.com.