Religious group from Biddeford Pool attended Saint Marie Rivier canonization

A few years ago when my husband and I toured through Provence in France, our travels exposed us to what remains, to this day, as evidence about the French Revolution and the destruction that the violence had on religious institutions.

Demolished relics remain to demonstrate the carnage. At the time when we toured the sites, I had no idea how Sister Marie Rivier, the foundress of the Sisters of the Presentation, had helped to protect Roman Catholic priests from being victims of the revolutionaries. Today, Sister Marie Rivier has been canonized a saint and a few religious from the order in Biddeford Pool were able to travel to Rome on May 15, 2022, to attend her canonization Mass, celebrated by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Adjacent to the campus of what today is the University of New England in Biddeford, there was a convent and orphanage, “Stella Maris”, where the Sisters of the Presentation lived and prepared hosts for the priests who celebrated Masses at the Saint Francis High School and College. The Congregation of the Presentation of Mary has had a local presence in Biddeford and Biddeford Pool, since 1948.

As a matter of fact, when my husband was a student at the Saint Francis boarding school, one of his assigned tasks was to go to the convent where the sisters gave him the hosts to bring back to the Franciscan priests. Indeed, other than the stories about my husband’s student interactions with the sisters, I knew very little about this particular order of religious women.

Fast forward to when I visited the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center where the President Diane Cyr introduced me to a biography about the life of a French-Canadian priest named Father Zernon Decary, who served, along with his brother, Monsignor Arthur Decary, in the local Saint Andre’s parish. An inscription in the biography attributes the book’s translation from French to English to the Sisters of the Presentation.

On May 15, Pope Francis canonized ten holy people that were addressed by the title of blessed. A diminutive French woman who showed great tenacity and courage during a time of religious persecution was one of them. She was a woman whose soul was so on fire with a passion for sharing Christ with others that Pope Pius IX – who gave her cause for canonization the go-ahead in 1853, by approving her as “Servant of God” – reportedly called her the “Woman-Apostle”.

Marie Rivier lived during a time of great turmoil. In 1789, social and economic pressures erupted during the violence caused by the French Revolution. No one was unaffected by the changes which swept across the country, including a systematic campaign to remove the Catholic Church and Christianity itself from every part of French existence. At the time it began, Marie was running a school in her hometown, having been rejected by a nearby convent due to her poor physical health.

The canonization of a woman of courage: It was wonderful. It was just so energizing. It was life-giving. It was spectacular. It was pure gift.”

Sister Donna Pike, a member of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, says that is what it was like being in St. Peter’s Square for the canonization of Blessed Marie Rivier, the congregation’s foundress.

“We’ve been praying for that for years,” she says. “We didn’t think it would happen so soon and that we would be able to be a part of it.”

Sister Donna was among 11 sisters from the congregation’s U.S. province who traveled to Rome for the canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on May 15. Along with Sister Donna, the group included two other sisters from the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford, Sister Alix-Marie Cabana, p.m., and Sister Diane Dube, p.m.

It was overwhelming. It really felt that we were part of Marie Rivier’s family,” says Sister Alix-Marie.

“When they named Marie Rivier, I cried. It was just the reality of it all,” says Sister Diane. “It just affirms the gift that she passed on to us that is still needed in our world today.”

Saint Marie Rivier was among 10 people canonized b Pope Francis during the Mass which was attended by an estimated 45,000 people. The three sisters who traveled from Maine said members of their group got there at 4 a.m., six hours before the Mass began, allowing them to be in the first row after the section reserved for clergy.

“We went through security and just ran for the first benches,” says Sister Alix-Marie.

The sisters say the excitement over the canonization has been building since December when they received word that Pope Francis had approved a miracle attributed to Blessed Marie Rivier, a necessary step for sainthood.

“It was like the Spirit just zoomed right into our house, and it started on December 13 when we surprisingly found out that the Pope had accepted the final miracle. Since that day, there has been a fire. There was a wind that just went through the whole house, says Sister Jeanne Roberge, p.m.

“We were all excited, and we sat there in awe, speechless says Sister Ruth Ouelette, p.m., “It was an experience of new energy in each of us.”

Although well familiar with their foundress the sisters say there was a renewed hunger to learn more.

“I think all of us picked up books about Marie Rivier once we found out that she was going to be canonized. To me, it was her faith and her trust in God thata just blew my mind,” says Sister Bourret, p.m.

It was a faith and trust that began at an early age. Born in Montpezat, France on December 19, 1768, Marie was just 16 months old when she suffered a fall, severely breaking her hip and leg and leaving her unable to walk.

Marie’s mother had a deep devotion to Mary, and every morning she carried her daughter to a chapel not far from their home and placed the girl before a pieta, a statue of the Blessed Mother, holding her crucified son. Despite her young age, Marie too developed a devotion to Mary.

“Her mother would put a blanket down, and Marie would just sit there and pray, and she would bargain with Mary. She would say, if you heal me or if you do this or if you do that, I’ll bring you a new hat or a new dress, or I’ll bring children to you and she did,” says Sister Claire Gagnon, p.m.

“I think if was from those hours of contemplating Mary and the suffering Jesus that she developed her spirituality,” says Sister Jeanne.

Although Marie would remain in pain for the rest of her life, at age five, while attending her father’s funeral, she asked for crutches and she began to walk.

Marie attended a boarding school run by the Sisters of Notre Dame of Pradelles and sought to enter the community. When she was turned down due to her frail health, she pledged, “If they won’t accept me, I will start my own convent,” a promise she would later fulfill.

Marie began teaching children at her local parish, providing them a basic education and bringing them closer to God.

“When I went to France where she lived, I saw a little chair under the tree where she used to gather the children. I’ve always had a deep love for evangelization, so hat really stirred me,” says Sister Jeanne.

“Make Jesus Christ known and loved or die,” that is a quote of hers, says Sister Diane.

Although Marie never had a lot of money, she accomplished much by placing her trust in the Lord.

Her relationship with Jesus Christ and Mary, it was constant. It was total. It was forever. It was her life”, says Sister Gertrude Robitaille, p.m. “One thing that always impressed me about Mother Marie Riveir was that, for her, contemplation and action were one.”

That was especially evident during the French Revolution. At a time when worship was forbidden, Marie Rivier secretly held Sunday assemblies.

“She would bring the Eucharist to the priests who were in hiding. She knew where they were and she would take her life in her hands to go to bring the Eucharist to priests and to others,” says Sister Claire.

“She was known for her great, great zeal,” says Sister Aline Plante, p.m.

In 1796, at a time when religious congregations were being suppressed, she and four companions consecrated themselves to God and dedicated themselves to the Christian education of children. It marked the foundation of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary. By the time of Marie Rivier’s death, in 1838, more than 150 schools throughout France were staffed by the sisters.

The congregation now includes 750 sisters serving in 20 countries. All were represented at the canonization Mass.

“Mother Rivier wanted this family spirit, and I think we felt it there. Everywhere we would go, we would meet a group of our sisters from another country,” says Sister Aliz-Marie. “It was like we had the same joy.”

“The internationality of the community just really struck me,” says Sister Diane. “We are an aging province here in the United States, but the youthfulness of our congregation is very evident when we get together with everybody, so it’s so hopeful and encouraging.”

Although they weren’t in the midst of the St. Peter’s Square crowd, the sisters who watched the canonization from the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center and convent, in Biddeford, say they were still engulfed by the hopeful spirit of the day.

“We were watching it virtually but just the grounds, and the people, and the excitement and even the vigil the right before with the parade of flags, it was so moving,” says Sister Rachel Boucher, p.m.

Sister Claire got up at 4 a.m., so she could watch the celebrations live. A rebroadcast of the Mass was also viewed by others.

“I got chills when the Pope started to name the 10 possible saints, and then, when he named Marie Rivier, I cried,” she says. “I said, ‘This is real. This is real.’ The Pope gives the names and we the people besides the Pope have accepted these as saints. That really did something to me. It wasn’t’ only the people in Rome who accepted them. I accepted them, too, while being thousands of miles away.”

The sisters believe their foundress is someone from whom people can draw courage and inspiration.

“It’s that simplicity and that humility that I think makes her someone whom people can embrace on their road to holiness,” says Sister Diane. “She had so many physical limitations and lived in a culture that was so challenging, very similar in some ways, to our own.”

She was such a humble woman that we all said that she will never be canonized because she was too humble, and yet, there she is,” says Sister Aline.

“Especially in a society where everyone wants power, she was afraid of power, but her power was her interior life, her life of prayer. Knowing how very weak she was, things would happen only through the power of Christ, so she became His life,” says Sister Cecile Leclerc, p.m.

The sisters say Saint Marie Rivier remains very much a presence in their lives.

I have always said that I have three wonderful mothers…..my mother, Mother Rivier and Mary,” says Sister Joan Desmarais, p.m.

The canonization, the sisters say, has brought renewed energy to their congregation and their lives.

“I think we realize more and more that our zeal is not finished just because of our age,” says Sister Aline. “We can continue as we get older to still be very zealous, like she was, especially at this time in our world.”

