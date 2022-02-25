Franco-American free digital books on line

Patrick Lacroix, a historian who is the director of the Acadian Archives at the University of Maine Fort Kent, published a wonderful message on his blog “Query the Past”, to announce the titles of free digital Franco-American books

Merci pour cette information, Dr.Lacroix!

Among the five free books, I am delighted to see Claire Quintal’s “Steeples and Smokestacks”, on the short list. Therefore, this offer allows for access to the many essays published in this excellent anthology. “Thankfully, the groundbreaking work of professional researchers is also finding its place in our digital spaces,” wrote Lacroix.

Claire Quintal, ed., Steeples and Smokestacks: A Collection of Essays on the Franco-American Experience in New England (1996)

This impressive collection is the end product of approximately fifteen years’ worth of historic conversation and cultural development at the French Institut at Assumption College (now Assumption University, in Worcester, Massachusetts). Essays from the many conferences held at the Institute were previously published in separate volumes, each organized around a specific theme. Director Claire Quintal brought those studies together as Steeples and Smokestacks, which includes papers by some of the most influential figures of the 1980s and 1990s—academics and amateur historians, men and women, Franco-Americans and fellow travelers. When published in 1996, this volume represented cutting-edge research in bite-sized form (many essays are under 20 pages in length). Research has progressed since then, but this remains a powerful overview about topics in Franco-American history.

“Steeples and Smokestacks” is among my collection of Franco-American books. Moreover, I was honored to have known Dr. Claire Quintal. Sadly, on April 30, 2020, she died in Worcester, MA, at the age of 90,

In my opinion, Dr. Quintal would be honored to know how her classic historic collection is now freely available to the public via digital publication.

As a tribute to this release, I am pleased to reprint the preface to the anthology, published in 1996. This preface is published with the permission of Leslie Choquette, professor of history, Côté Professor of French Studies Director of the French Institute, who wrote, “Dear Juliana, Avec plaisir! I hope all is well with you. Best, Leslie”.

In my opinion, Quintal’s book preface helps to answer the question about what it means to be a Franco-American.

“Steeples and Smokestacks” is published by Institute francais at Assumption College (now Assumption University), in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Preface to “Steeples and Smokestacks”, By Claire Quintal, Ph.D.

Etched into the mind’s eye of most Franco-Americans is an urban landscape from which emerge one or many steeples and just as many, if not more, smokestacks. Steeples and smokestacks together were a fact of life for French-Canadian immigrants in the United States. Their lives were spent not only within view of them both, but also within their purview. They labored below the smokestack and prayed beneath the steeple, the two poles of the lives of so many migrants to this country.

The steeples invariably impress the passerby by their grandeur, and the soaring nature of their reason for being. They embody both beauty of form as well as function, standing for the high-mindedness, which made their construction possible. Smokestacks exist for another purpose. Their own function however is as evident as is that of the steeple. They are the icon of the industrial age, the most visible symbol, of the factories which, “pulled” so many migrants out of French Canada to settle in New England.

French speaking immigrants from Quebec and the Maritime Provinces settled in the shadow of those smokestacks of the textile and shoe mills. There, they built ethnic enclaves known as Little Canadas. As soon as enough of them had settled in a given place, they set about building churches where they could worship in their own language, much as thy had done from time immemorial. Offsetting the stark reality of the smokestacks, these steeples provided the soul-lifting atmosphere of religious ceremonies and the comfort of prayer in one’s mother tongue, ( i.e., the French language they grew up speaking at home).They brightened the bleakness of the workaday lives of hundreds of thousands of new settlers whose very subsistence depended upon the smokestacks.

Dr. Claire Quintal was a renowned French scholar, who continues to be known internationally and nationally. In her academic career, she was a college and university professor and Founder, emerita, of the French Institute at Assumption College, in Worcester, Mass,

Dr. Patrick Lacroix writes the “Query the Past”, history blog. In October, 2021, The University of Maine at Fort Kent announced the selection of Dr. Lacroix as the Director of the Acadian Archives. Click the link here to read more about his research.