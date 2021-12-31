Fifty years of achievement for Franco-American Gerard Dennison

AUBURN Maine- A heartfelt congratulations to my friend Gerard Francis Dennison on receiving well deserved recognition from the Maine legislature, for his 50 years of public service to the people of Maine.

“Thank you very much Juliana, for doing a BLOG on my 50 Year Achievement just recognized by the Maine Legislature,” wrote Gerard Dennison, who is 73 years old and a Constituent Services Representative for United States Senator Angus S. King, Jr.

“What a great unexpected Christmas gift I received from the Maine Legislature, honoring me with House Legislative Sentiment #408 for 50 Years of Public Service in all levels of government. A special thank you to Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham, for sponsoring it and to the Auburn legislative delegation as cosponsors.”

Mr. Dennison is justifiably proud of his Franco-American heritage, his family’s history and he is a wonderful supporter for Maine’s veterans. His father Fred was a WWII Army combat veteran, who served in the Philippines.

I have appreciated receiving this information about his Franco-American heritage and legacy to publish in this congratulatory blog:

Gerard Dennison’s Franco American Heritage:

He is a proud 4th generation resident of New Auburn’s Routhier family, who were original members of St. Louis Parish, founded in 1902. (This explains why Mr. Dennison has been a community supporter for preserving the beautiful bells of the Saint Louis Church, when they were just about to be taken away, after the church was closed. He was a former altar boy who rang the bells from 1956-1962.)

His great-grandparents, Francois and Marie (Gagnon) Routhier, came to Maine from Quebec Province. They originally had a home in West Auburn, where Francois was a lumber contractor. They moved to New Auburn and built a two-story house on Tenth Street in 1899, which still exists.

Gerard Dennison’s grandparents were Francis and Anaise (Begin) Routhier, who lived upstairs in the Tenth Street house. Francis was a shoe cutter. They had four daughters: Bernadette, Juliette, Germaine, and Regina (the youngest), who was Gerard’s mother, who was born in 1909.

Dennison’s ancestry with the Routhier family in Quebec Province, Canada is traced for 8 generations going back to 1660. The family tree dates back to the year 1600 in Normandy, France.

The Dennison side of family emigrated from Ireland to a farm in St. Celestin, Quebec in the late 1840’s, during the potato famine. Gerard Dennison’s great-great grandparents were Patrick Dennison and Julia McCarthy of Cork. The two older children were born in Ireland. Their youngest boy John, Gerard’s great-grandfather, was born in 1853, in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, near St. Celestin.

John Dennison was brought up on the farm, speaking the French language, as were his siblings. He came to Lewiston, Maine in 1878, after his father died. He spoke French with an Irish brogue. He married Adele (Dion) Dennison, who emigrated from St. Louis de Blanford, Quebec. They were married in August, 1880, at the original St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They had nine children, all of whom were brought up as Franco Americans on Lincoln Street in Lewiston, with their primary language being French. John was an early member of the Jacques Cartier Club, founded in Lewiston in the 1870’s. He was a Lewiston fireman for 20 years, stationed on Ash Street with horses, and then was put in charge of the City Park across from City Hall. He died at the Marcotte Home in 1928, at age 75. Gerard’s grandfather, Alfred Dennison Sr. of Lewiston (1883-1955), was the only one of the nine children who was born in Canada as his mother Adele was 8 months pregnant, while on a trip there.

Gerard Dennison was a Founder and first treasurer of the Franco Center in Lewiston (now the Gendron Franco Center) in June 2000, and Founder of the Auburn-Lewiston Boys and Girls Club, in New Auburn, in June 1995.

Public Service:

Gerard Dennison has been in Public Service for over 50 years beginning in August 1971, having served in all levels of government, quasi government and non-profit organizations.

“For 50 years, I just tried to help people through Public Service in all forms of government! 1971-2021,” he said.

Among Dennison’s many awards and formal recognitions for his community service includes receiving the key to the City of Auburn, in 2000, by Mayor Lee Young. (In 1996, Young became the first woman to be elected mayor of Auburn.)

Gerard Dennison represented Senator Angus King on May 26, 2015, at a New Auburn American Legion William Rogers Post 153 Memorial Day program.

Toutes nos félicitations!