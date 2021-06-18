Franco-American Collection and Maine nurses support COVID vaccines

A rare situation of “personal opinion convergence” occurred for two unrelated careers..

My vocation as a registered nurse and avocation being the Franco-American reporter during the past 30 years, have united to create a surprising vaccines synergy.

On May 8, 2021, the Franco-American Collection (FAC) Board of Directors, a community board representing one of the University of Southern Maine Library’s Special Collections, voted unanimously to write to Dannel P. Malloy, Chancellor of the University of Maine, to support mandatory COVID vaccinations as a requirement for USM faculty and admissions.

In a follow up action, the American Nurses Association of Maine (ANA-Maine) on June 16, 2021, voted unanimously to support mandatory COVID vaccination for all nurses as a condition of employment. Ironically, it so happens, I am the Chair of the FAC Board at USM, located in Lewiston and I’m also the President-Elect for the ANA-Maine Board. A coincidental convergence!

In support for the decision, the Franco-American Collection Board focused on how many recalled living through the 1950’s, polio epidemic and we vividly remembered how relieved everyone was when the vaccine became available. Inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) or Salk vaccine, was developed in the early 1950s by American physician Jonas Salk. This vaccine contains killed virus and is given by injection. The large-scale use of IPV began in February 1954, when it was administered to American schoolchildren. At that time, Dr. Salk catapulted to become an international medical hero because the vaccines saved the lives of millions of children.

Likewise, support for mandatory COVID vaccination for academia faculty and students is consistent with policies required by other colleges and universities because, doing so, will help to prevent the spread of the virus, and protect students and the public from the illness.

Discussion in support of the American Nurses Association of Maine decision to support mandatory vaccinations for nurses was based on data about the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines– the two dose Pfizer, Moderna vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson one dose. Meanwhile, a Texas court upheld a Houston hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. In fact, the case was the first of several lawsuits about mandatory workplace vaccination moving to resolution. (Reported in MarketWatch)

Following is the letter from the Franco-American Board of Directors at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College, in Lewiston.

To Dannel P. Malloy, Chancellor University of Maine

15 Estabrooke Drive

Orono, Maine 04469

Dear Chancellor Malloy: In response to the intention to support a return to in-person classes, and to protect the health of all who are at risk of becoming ill from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Franco-American Collection Board of Directors with the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College unanimously supported a motion at the May 11, 2021, meeting to request the University of Maine system to require coronavirus vaccinations as a requirement for all students, professors and staffs. This request is made with confidence about how the University of Maine system will become healthier and safer by enforcing COVID vaccine compliance. Discussion associated with this motion recalled how poliomyelitis has been eradicated in the United States and is no long infecting anyone in North America because vaccines have eliminated this debilitating and deadly infectious disease.

Moreover, many citizens in Lewiston-Auburn have been personally impacted by knowing someone from among families and colleagues who have been infected with the vaccine preventable coronavirus. Some, who are among the Franco-American Collection’s most dedicated supporters, have died from COVID.

Several Maine colleges and universities have required the COVID vaccine for all students. The Franco-American Collection requests for the University of Maine system to support the prevention of coronavirus by requiring vaccinations. Feel free to contact the community members who serve on the Franco-American Collection’s Board if you would like to receive more information. Thank you.

Sincerely, Juliana L’Heureux, Chair

My husband and I are both fully COVID vaccinated, as are our two sons and daughter-in-laws. Stickers that proudly show proof of our personal compliance was pasted on the backs of our smart phones!