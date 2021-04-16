An epic novel by Annie Proulx

Annie Proulx’s novel, Barkskins, was described in the book’s cover review as “a magnificent marriage of history and imagination”.

Barkskins begins in colonial era New France. In the 700 page novel, author Annie Proulx provides the dedicated reader with an epic story about trees. It starts with two Frenchmen in the late 17th century, René Sel and Charles Duquet, who arrived in New France, where they worked as woodcutters for a feudal lord. Sel married a woman from the indigenous Mi’kmaq people, while Duquet ran away and set up a successful timber company.

In an interview, published in the British newspaper The Guardian, Proulx explained to writer Lucy Rock about how she has a passion for all kinds of trees. In the plot, the book recounts the displacement and resettlement of multiple generations of each man, finishing in 2013. It charts their travels across North America, China, Europe, and New Zealand and includes all manner of violent deaths.

All this is set against the destruction of the world’s forests, where the men made their livings and which they believed to be infinite.

“It’s kind of an old-fashioned book,” Proulx said. “It’s long; it has a lot of characters; it takes a big theme. It’s a big book that was written with care.”

I first learned about Barkskins when the Cushing Library board asked me to present a ZOOM program about Les Filles du Roi. Although the program topic I presented had little to do with “trees”, I learned a lot about the Quebec environment at the time les filles arrived, in the middle 17th century. Indeed, the book’s opening described a graphic picture about what the young women from France experienced when they arrived as “daughters of the king”, with their purpose being to meet and marry the male French settlers, who were already in New France. The environment, at the time of their arrival, was dense with trees and included mosquitoes.

Wendy Roberts, president of the Cushing Library board, shared with me that the made for television production of Barkskins included, in the story, the marriages between the colonial timber settlers and the young filles du roi. There is no connection between les filles and the male characters in Proulx’s novel, but the depiction she wrote about New France certainly described the environmental challenges faced by the young women when they arrived.

Barkskins is an interesting 700 page action packed novel, loaded with French Canadian cultural references. Each chapter is like reading a separate story.

In addition to Barkskins, published by Scribner in 2019, she is the author of nine other novels. More information, including videos, about the novel and the author, is available at SimonandSchuster.com