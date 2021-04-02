Franco-American Easter

Bonne Pâques! (Check the postscript on this blog to read a French grammar message about the gender of “le pâques”).

Le Dimanche de Pâques (Easter Sunday) may not seem like as big a holiday as Noel (Christmas), but it is the holiest religious day in the Christian liturgical calendar. In fact, Easter Sunday is the most important Christian holiday for Roman Catholics, and for Eastern Rite Catholics and the Orthodox religions. Franco-Americans celebrate le pâques because of the essential importance of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Also, for those who practice the Lenten traditions, Easter Sunday defines the end of the somber period “le Careme” (Lent). It is the end of abstaining from eating meat on Fridays and practicing rigorous Lenten devotions.

Religious traditions during Lent have been practiced by faithful Christians for centuries.

How many of us recall attending daily Mass during Lent and especially during Holy Week, prior to Easter Sunday? Franco-Americans pray Le Chemin de la Croix (Stations of the Cross) on Friday afternoons during Le Careme and particularly on Good Friday, the day when Christians remember the agony of the Crucifixion of Jesus.

These religious traditions accompany personal sacrifices made during this holiest of seasons. In the past, Lent was a time when smokers would abstain from their addiction, children would give up eating candy, chewing gum and going to the movies. Today, the faithful typically practice some lesser Lenten sacrifices like eating a special diet and praying the Rosary beads daily.

La Semaine Sainte (Holy Week), the week before Easter, is a prayerful time, when a marathon of religious rituals are focused on the solemnity of the Passion of Jesus Christ. Easter week begins with Dimanche des Rameaux (Palm Sunday), the day when the Gospel reading describes the entrance of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:1–9), when palm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday.

There was a practice during La Semaine Sainte, when the usual ringing of alter bells to announce the blessing of the Eucharist were replaced by “clackers”. This custom has become lost in modern liturgies.

“La Passion”, the Gospel about the last days of Jesus, is read on Jeudi Saint (Holy Thursday), Vendredi Saint (Good Friday) and on Samedi Saint (Holy Saturday), once commonly known as “Easter Eve”.

These annual religious practices and Mass liturgies are lengthy and inspiring for Christians of all faiths. Old French churches draped their religious statues with purple shrouds, call “couvert”. Some churches continue this custom during Holy Week.

Somber and even somewhat morose rituals were once the hallmarks of the old French Lenten religious traditions. Naturally, it seemed to be a relief when these ordeals were finally over with and the celebrations of spring could continue. Actually, le Careme was officially over at noon time on Samedi Saint (Holy Saturday).

For children, le pâques meant being able to eat the candies they had carefully accumulated and saved during Lent. Above all, in past years, (especially for children and teenagers) the end of Lent meant they could resume going to the movie theaters and watch their beloved Saturday matinees.

Easter baskets in Franco-American homes are quite large and filled with many sweets, assorted chocolates, jelly beans and, of course, marshmallow chicks.

Easter dinner is enjoyed with family and generally includes a menu of baked ham served with spinach, creamy mashed potatoes, fresh or canned pineapple and (my favorite of belle-mère) creamed carrots. Traditionally, the Easter Sunday meal is served after attending Mass, at noon or early afternoon.

Fashion was once a tradition of le pâques, but this tradition has been lost. For boys, the tradition meant getting a new shirt and shoes. Girls looked forward to wearing new dresses, hats and shoes.

While researching the French words to describe le careme and le pâques, I came across this grammatical advice about the inconsistency of the gender of “Pâques”, a masculine noun.

A grammar note about the French word for Easter: Le Pâques, is masculine singular (even though it is written with an S). When you talk about events around Easter, use Easter more like a time, than the religious celebration, it is feminine plural. Go figure!

Joyeuses pâques à tous, is a formal French greeting, to say “Happy Easter”, to all Franco-Americans.