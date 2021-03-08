International Women’s Day

Journée internationale de la femme!

Also, March is international women’s month.

This is recognition for all the amazing Franco-American women, beginning with the French-Canadian pioneers, les filles du roi, the religious who were teachers, and caregivers, the memeres, mamas, et mes tantes and mentors to today’s families!

So, I proudly prepared my mother-in-law’s (ma belle-mère ) delicious heirloom Blueberry Cobbler recipe. This recipe creates a stiff batter, but a marvelous finished product! We are fortunate to have blueberries available to buy, nearly all year, but when Memere L’Heureux prepared this recipe, for her family in Sanford, Maine, she had to wait for the summer crops. Bon Appétit!

Memere Rose L’Heureux’s Bluettes:

Ingredients for Blueberry Cobbler:

1/2 cup of butter (softened)

1 and 1/2 cup of granulated sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup of buttermilk or sour milk

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 and 1/2 cups of flour, reserve 1/2 cup to coat the blueberries

2 and 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries, coated with the flour.

Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Sift and measure 2 cups of flour (1/2 cup of the flour has been set aside to mix with and coat the blueberries). Add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Set this aside. Cream the 1/2 cup of butter with the 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar. Use an electric hand mixer and beat on medium high for about 5 minutes, until the mixture is heavy and thick. Add the two beaten eggs and blend thoroughly with the hand mixer. Add, alternately to the creamed mixture, the 1/2 cup of buttermilk or sour milk with the sifted flour and the baking soda. This batter will be moderately stiff. With a large spatula, fold in the flour coated blueberries. Use the spatula to mix the ingredients.

Prepare the cooking pan– I used a 9 inch deep glass casserole dish. Butter the dish before scooping the blueberry batter into the baking dish. Scrape as much batter as you can from the mixing bowl to add to the mixture in the baking dish. Sprinkle a small amount of granulated sugar over the batter. Bake for 45-50 minutes and check the center with a toothpick before removing the cobbler from the oven. If the toothpick inserted into the center of the casserole comes out dry, the cobbler is done. Sometimes, the toothpick might be come out just slightly “gooey”, but when the cobbler is out of the oven, it will continue to cook while it is cooling.

This recipe is delicious! Even better when served with either ice cream or whipped cream.

Merci Memere Rose Anna Morin L’Heureux!