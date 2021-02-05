Franco-Americans paved a path for integrated baseball

Franco-Americans have experienced the damaging stigma caused by ethnic racism, as reported in a blog published several weeks ago. Many transcended this experience by excelling in sports. In fact, a report about the Nashua Dodgers (New Hampshire) baseball team described how Franco-American sports heroes may have contributed to an acceptance for integrated baseball rosters.

“Nashua itself was unique,” historian Hannings said. “Because of the Franco-American influence, they were a lot more tolerant than any other location in the country.”

In fact, the Nashua Dodgers led the way to integration in American baseball- reported by Mike Cherry for WMUR9 in Nashua, NH

Franco-American baseball players helped to pave the way. Three examples:

Freddy Parent (b. 1875 in Biddeford, ME – d. 1972 in Sanford ME) Shortstop Freddy Parent, the “Flying Frenchman,” led the Boston Americans with Most Valuable Player (MVP)-type seasons to the first modern World Series championship in 1903, and the American League pennant in 1904. Lifetime batting average .262. (Reported by Dan Desrochers)

Louis Frances Soxalexis (b. 1871, Penobscot Reservation, ME– d. 1913 in Burlington ME), a member of the Penobscot Indian tribe of Maine, nicknamed The Deerfoot of the Diamond, played professional baseball in the National League for three seasons, spending his entire career (1897-1899) as an outfielder for the Cleveland Spiders. His lifetime batting average was .313. (Reported by David Fleitz)

Nap Lajoie (b.1874 in Woonsocket, R.I- d. 1959 in Daytona Beach Fl). He was the first superstar in American League history. Napoleon Lajoie (typically pronounced LAJ-way, though Nap himself is supposed to have preferred the French pronunciation, Lah-ZHWA) was born on September 5, 1874, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the youngest of eight surviving children of Jean Baptiste and Celina Guertin Lajoie. The Lajoie clan traced its origins to Auxerres, France, though Jean Baptiste was born in Canada, and emigrated with his family to the United States in 1866, initially settling in Rutland, Vermont before moving to Woonsocket. Lifetime batting average .338. (Reported by David Jones)

The first integrated roster in sports: The Nashua Dodgers was a farm club of the Brooklyn Dodgers, operating in the class-B New England League between 1946 and 1949. It is believed to be the first professional baseball team based in the United States in the twentieth century to play with a racially integrated roster.

NASHUA, N.H. — When the Nashua Dodgers won their first New England Championship 75 years ago, they did so with the first integrated roster in American baseball.

The 1940s were a transformative time for American baseball. The great players of the Negro leagues had no path to the major leagues until Brooklyn Dodgers manager Branch Rickey paved the way, signing Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe to minor league contracts.

“All three of them, they tried to package them to bring them into a league, and certain leagues, like Illinois, threatened to close the entire league down if they sent three players of color,” reports Negro Baseball League historian Rob Hannings.

Check the social media video report here.

Robinson went to Montreal, where Black athletes faced less discrimination at the time. Rickey then looked for similar surroundings for Campanella and Newcombe

“Nashua itself was unique,” Hannings said. “Because of the Franco-American influence, they were a lot more tolerant than any other location in the country.”

“Their talent spoke for themselves,” sportswriter Steve Daly said. “They probably shouldn’t have been at this level of baseball. They were so much more talented than their teammates.”

Campanella and Newcombe ascended as two of the top players in the league, quickly earning the respect of their teammates and coaches.

“The manager of the Lynn Red Sox, a guy named Pip Kennedy, ran into Buzzie Bavasi after the game and said, ‘You guys wouldn’t have beaten us if it wasn’t for those’ — and then dropped the N-word. And Bavasi just freaked out, and they had to be separated,” Daly said.

The Nashua Dodgers won the title in 1946. Newcombe, who led the team to another championship in 1947, has a plaque outside Holman Stadium, in Nashua.

Newcombe’s and Campanella’s numbers hang on the stadium that provided a gateway of integration into American professional sports.

“They could’ve been the greatest ballplayers you’ve ever seen, but if they weren’t accepting of the situation that they were in and they weren’t treated as well by not only the organization but the people who came to games, I think we would have had a much different story,” Daly said.

“Sports and Franco-Americans in Woonsocket, Rhode Island 1870-1930”, is an essay written by Richard S. Sorrell. “There is little doubt that those of French Canadian descent in the major leagues suffered from (discrimination), particularly because they were frequently put in the category of other southern and eastern Europeans and they were consequently seen as culturally inferior to those who arrived earlier….”, wrote Sorrell. In fact, the Franco-Americans clearly aspired to rise above this stigma and sports provided many with this opportunity. Walter L’Heureux and Henry L’Heureux are brothers and my husband’s first cousins who achieved recognition through their excellence in sports. They are both included in the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.

Check the blog: Franco-Americans and Racism at this link here.

Merci to Mike Cherry for permission to quote and reference this article. https://twitter.com/MikeCherryWMUR