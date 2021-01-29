During the COVID19 pandemic, nurses are recognized as being more essential than ever. They are the front line professional caregivers. Often, nurses stay with the patients who are hospitalized when family members are unable to be with their loved ones because of the infectious virus.

Nursing’s long history of caring is rooted with care provided by religious women that served communities from their convents or “ hospices”, meaning inpatient institutions.

In French, these hospices were called Hôtel-Dieu.

Justifiably, the nursing profession in America is honored to be recognized in the annual Gallup Poll as continuing to rate highest for honesty and ethics.

There is certainly precedent for this distinguished public opinion honor, described and documented in, “Along A River: The First French Canadian Women”, by Jan Noel. The practice of “soeurs religieuses” (religious nuns) to provide care for the sick is rooted in the founding of New France. Moreover, the culture of caring transcended into New England, when French-Canadian religious orders established hospitals and nursing schools. St. Mary’s Hospital – now, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, is one example whereby the Sisters of Charity from Hyacinthe Canada, met the urgent need to care for the city’s thousands of French-Canadian immigrants and their children. This religious order is also known affectionately as the “Grey Nuns”, or “les soeurs grises”, founded by Saint Marie-Marguerite d’Youville.

Beginning in 1888, Lewiston/Auburn was emerging as one of the state’s leading manufacturing centers. The shoe and textile industries were flourishing. The migration of the French Canadians, mostly from Quebec Province was huge, at times reaching to 100 to 150, arriving each day at the Grand Trunk Railroad Station on Lincoln Street, in Lewiston. The population had increased to 35,000, but there was no hospital.

This changed in June 1888, when the Sisters of Charity of St. Hyacinthe purchased a house on Sabattus Street, in Lewiston, along with 36 acres of land, all owned by Sarah J. Golder. The Golder house became a 30-bed hospital with an addition that lodged the sisters and 40 orphans. This hospital, the first in Lewiston/Auburn and the first Catholic hospital in Maine, became known variously as the Sister’s Hospital, the French Hospital, or the Catholic Hospital.

As a matter of fact, the sisters were experienced with organizing hospitals. They helped to found the Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal, the first hospital established in that city.

Hôtel-Dieu, literally translated in English as Hotel of God, is an old French term for “hospital”, referring to the origins of hospitals as religious institutions.

In the city of Quebec, Hôtel-Dieu was officially founded in 1637, to meet the colony’s need for healthcare, by Marie-Madeleine de Vignerot, the Duchesse d’Aiguillon (1604-1675), who was a niece of Cardinal Richelieu. She entrusted the task to the Canonesses of St. Augustine of the Mercy of Jesus, commonly referred as Hospitaller Sisters, a religious order knowns for their vocation as nurses.

Three young nuns left their monastery in Dieppe, France, on the coast of the English Channel, and arrived in New France on 1 August 1639, with the goal of opening the hospital. Mothers Marie de Saint-Ignace Guenet, Marie de Saint-Bonaventure Forestier and Anne de Saint-Bernard Le Cointre were the nuns who led this mission.

Although pro-bono support was provided for the patients in the hospitals, the fact was, physicians were scarce. Therefore, nuns carried on day-to-day duties, including those of apothecaries, ward supervisors and hospital administrators. The sisters understood their roles as healers and learned their skills well. Some of them considered themselves to be nurse practitioners (as per information documented in the Hôtel-Dieu museum archives).

Montreal’s Hospital General was run by the “Grey Nuns” a religious order founded by Saint Marie-Marguerite d’Youville (1701-1771). The hospital began caring for patients in 1740, and was a larger establishment than Hôtel-Dieu in Quebec, with about 80 beds and included social services, as well as patient care. This hospital had the reputation of having an “open door” and nursed indigents as well as women who were experiencing difficulties or trouble. There was also a home care service where the sisters cared for victims of Typhus in their homes.

Catholics and Protestants were cared for by the Grey Nuns.

Both Hôtel-Dieu in Quebec and Montreal’s Hospital General owed their success to the ability the sisters had to energize the community and attract support from dedicated directors.

Noel’s research about The First French-Canadian Women, documents, with footnotes, much more interesting information about the amazing group of brave, talented, and caring women who helped to settle New France, and developed health care and education, for the people. These institutions are still operating in various forms today. In fact, in Quebec, the religious order continues to be involved in the Hôtel-Dieu organization.

This history for providing health care transcended into the development of hospitals and social programs provided by the religious orders in New England. The nuns were exceptional role models for thousands of nursing students who learned to be Registered Nurses in the excellent schools affiliated with religious hospitals, in Maine and New England.

Like the nurses that rightfully have received high ratings in the Gallop Polls, the French-Canadian religions were an exceptional group of dedicated religious women who inspired others, with their devotion for helping others. Nurses, like me, are in awe of their many accomplishments.