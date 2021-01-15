Racism and Franco-Americans

“None of these labels are fully true, and none are fully false, but all are examples of history blurred, obscured and exaggerated to suit contemporary political preferences.”- Timothy St. Pierre.

A copy of the best selling and award winning book “How to be an Antiracist”, by Ibram Kendi, was received via the University of Southern Maine, because I am chair of the Franco-American Collection at USM Lewiston Auburn College.

Reading this book became relevant to Franco-Americans when I subsequently read an opinion essay written by Timothy St. Pierre, published in the excellent Fall edition of the quarterly University of Maine Le Forum, edited by Lisa Michaud.

Kendi wrote, “The only way to undo racism is to consistently identify and describe it and then dismantle it”. Moreover, he adds, we must look towards liberating new ways of thinking about ourselves and each other.

My appreciation to author Timothy St. Pierre, for giving permission to republish his essay in this blog, as printed Le Forum Fall/2020 VOLUME 42, #3.

Acknowledging and Confronting Racism in Franco Communities

A common critique of contemporary Franco-American research alleges that Francos spend too much time looking to the past and not enough time looking to the present, let alone the future. Beyond implying that we can neatly separate the past, present, and future into distinct spheres, unique one from the other, this comment also disregards the contemporary pressures that push us to delve into our past, searching for the persons, places, and politics which have led us to where we are and which will guide us (knowingly or not) to where we will go. In the spirit of exploring this critique, it seems a fitting moment to address an issue that remains acutely topical in our present yet conspicuously under-addressed in our past: the prevalence of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism within Franco communities.

This conversation is uncomfortable, underdeveloped, and long-overdue, but more than necessary if we are to build a Franco-American identity and culture that can address the modern reckonings of the twenty-first century.

Growing up in a white, Franco-American family in Maine, an overwhelmingly white state, the histories and experiences of Black and Indigenous people seemed largely peripheral to my own life, something disconnected and relatively unimportant to my own daily experiences or my own family’s history. The few moments when Black or Indigenous people came across my consciousness as a child were short-lived and often negative: Franco friends complaining about Black Mainers recently arrived from Africa in a way that echoed how our grandparents were discussed by Anglo-Protestants in the 1920s; Franco neighbors insisting that being called a “frog” was comparable to a Black person being called the n-word; my great-aunt describing marriage between French and Wabanaki ancestors as “interbreeding.” Black and Indigenous people were groups perceived as distinct from “true” French-Canadians, often portrayed as threats to our cultural existence, yet groups to whom various Franco adults would compare our own history of ethnic persecution. Unfortunately, I am sure this is an upbringing common to many white Francos across New England and Canada.

The recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black Americans has sparked long-overdue backlash against white supremacy throughout the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. As a majority-white ethnic group founded through colonialism, white supremacy is foundational to Franco America and remains an active presence in our communities. White supremacy goes beyond individual instances of racial prejudice or discrimination, it is more than just using a racial slur or turning away a customer. It is a systemic, guiding ideology that influences whose history is taught in schools, whose land is owned by whom, which ethnic communities have more wealth and why, whose last names are borne by whom, which victim of a crime is viewed with sympathy and which is viewed with blame. It is present in Québec, Acadie, Maine, New Hampshire, and Acadiana; it is present in Lewiston, Woonsocket, Lowell, Manchester, and Berlin; it is present in our families and homes; it is present in us.

Considering this, it was both heartening and surprising to see so many Franco friends and family speaking out against white supremacy throughout the past few months, donating time and resources to organizations fighting racial inequities, or protesting and marching, many for the first time in their lives. What was perhaps more surprising, though, was the number of (white) Franco-Americans, many of whom had never publicly commented on their heritage, suddenly taking an interest in their culture and history. However, rather than using our history to build empathy or solidarity with Black Americans, many of these fellow Francos used distorted snippets of our past in an attempt to discredit or minimize the oppression of Black Americans and the fight for dignity, civil rights, and basic safety. Common remarks followed the general sentiment of “the KKK in New England cared about French-Canadians and Catholics, not Black people,” or “you don’t see French-Canadians complaining like this,” or “my ancestors struggled and I ended up fine, so why can’t you?” Each of these statements effectively minimized the current struggle for Black rights by placing a false equivalence between the historical oppression of French-Canadians and the contemporary oppression of Black Americans – as if French-Canadians have ever been oppressed to the extent that Black Americans are; as if French-Canadians have ever had their oppression and disenfranchisement codified into legal, socioeconomic, and political norms to the same magnitude that Black Americans have; as if French-Canadians have ever feared daily for their lives in the same way that Black Americans do.

These lines of thought are not accidental and they are not coincidental. They stem from a series of tropes, historical glosses, and exaggerated self-perceptions that are constantly reproduced within our community, our history, and our sense of identity. They stem from the foundational racism of French colonization throughout North America and have been reimagined and manipulated to serve our collective ambitions and politics ever since. Throughout our history, French-Canadian intellectuals have alternately described us as glorious conquerors on a civilizing mission; a rustic and peace-loving people who freely coexisted with the Wabanaki; the last true bastion of good Catholic Christendom sent to convert the faithless natives; or oppressed, exploited, innocent people led about like unthinking sheep by the Church. None of these labels are fully true, and none are fully false, but all are examples of history blurred, obscured and exaggerated to suit contemporary political preferences. Our current politics and understanding of self are not immune to this practice, and our inability or lack of willingness to correct it continues to perpetuate racism within our communities.

If we honor Jacques Cartier as our national father, deserving of statues, parks, bridges, and clubs, but ignore that he kidnapped and killed members of the St. Lawrence Iroquois when he arrived in what is now Canada, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we discuss the English colonization of Québec, Acadie, and Lower Canada, but gloss over the French colonization of the Wabanaki, Wendat, Haudenosaunee, or Inuit homelands, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we acknowledge the French colonization of these same lands, but qualify French colonization as less bloody than the English or Spanish without acknowledging the inherent violence of colonialism, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities.

If we pretend or imply that Francos are a collection of homogeneously white ethnic groups, erasing Indigenous, Métis, and Black Franco-Americans, French-Canadians, Québécois, Acadians, Cajuns, Louisianais, etc., all of whom have existed within these groups for as long as these groups themselves have existed, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we discuss the influence of decolonial movements on la Révolution tranquille, le Front de libération du Québec, or the founding of le Parti québécois, but do not discuss how little these movements have done to aid the decolonization of First Nation and Inuit communities, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities.

If we hold onto the myth of “les nègres blancs” or refuse to challenge the racial and elitist connotations of the term “pure laine,” we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we discuss Anglo store clerks in Montréal telling Francos to “speak white,” seven-year-olds getting their knuckles bruised for speaking French in their New England schoolhouses, or illiterate nine-year-olds losing their fingers in the mills, but we remain mute on the far more damaging topics of Black and Indigenous slavery in Québec or the genocidal “boarding schools” operating through the early twentieth century, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we imply that the awful working conditions in the mills or shoe factories were comparable to the daily horrors of chattel slavery, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities.

If we look to our persecution by the KKK as a painful reminder of our historical status in the United States, but refuse to acknowledge that white supremacy and anti-Black racism were and remain the core of the Klan’s ideology, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If we talk about the bombs or cross burnings or armed mobs used to intimidate French-Canadian immigrants in the United States, but neglect to mention that these same bombs and crosses and mobs targeted Black Americans both more frequently and more violently, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. If leading Franco academics insist on referring to Franco-Americans as “honorary Blacks” in a way that grossly minimizes the oppression and persecution of Black people throughout the Americas and world at large, we perpetuate racism in Franco communities. There is no such thing as “honorary Blacks.” There is no acceptable variable you can insert into the equation of x = honorary y. There is no ethnic group whose history or social status can be grafted onto Black identity without minimizing the oppression of Black people, least of all a majority-white, colonial ethnic group.

When we exclusively focus on moments where we ourselves were the victims of oppression, and bigotry but ignore the moments where we ourselves have perpetrated oppression and bigotry against others, this is racism. Without spending more time looking to the past, and acknowledging the ugly and uncomfortable moments that occurred there, we cannot start to address their consequences in the present, let alone overcome them for the future. As a community, we have spent much time looking to the past, but we have failed to address the racism we found there in our histories, our identities, and our families. We have failed repeatedly and we have failed for a very long time. This does not mean that these failures have necessarily been intentional, it does not mean that we are incorrigibly “bad” people, it does not mean that our own oppression by the English, Protestant, or wealthy has been any less legitimate or painful. It does, however, mean that we can no longer look away from our past when we do not like what we see; it does mean that we cannot build a sturdy future on a foundation we refuse to fully inspect.

There is work to do, work that is hard and tiring and unsettling, but work that is necessary, not only for our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and compatriots, but for our own community and its continued growth and development.

Information about the University of Southern Maine Franco-American Collection Lewiston Auburn College is available at this site here.

Thanks to Centre Franco-American at the University of Maine Orono, Le Forum’s mission to “provide vehicles for the effective and cognitive expression of a collective, authentic diversified and effective voice for Franco-Americans”.