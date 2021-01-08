Biddeford’s Francophone history

Merci monsieur le maire Alan Casavant!

Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant spoke and opened a forum about creating support for speaking French in Maine.

It began with an invitational message from the Consulat Général de France in Boston, Arnaud Mentré, and sent to interested parties in Maine and New England, that are supporting Franco-American culture. In particular, the Consul General requested Noah Ouelette, chargé de mission éducatif et culturel, K-12 Education and Cultural Officer, to organize a presentation, on ZOOM, for the purpose of discussing how to advance programs to encourage speaking French, especially in Maine.

Maine is one of the most Francophone states in the country, with 5% of its population speaking French at home, wrote Ouelette. Louisiana aggressively pursued policies to defend the French language. Thanks to this effort, Louisiana is internationally recognized as the heart of the American Francophonie, a member of the International Francophonie Organization and French immersion schools have opened, sustained by an agreement with the French Ministry of Education.

The French Consulate in Boston believes the same can happen in Maine. On December 10, 2020, about 65 people participated in the on line conversation. An introductory statement by Biddeford’s Mayor Alan Casavant set the professional tone for the discussion. I was delighted when the Mayor sent a copy of his opening statement and I can share what he said here:

Good Afternoon:

Welcome to today’s webinar on the future of the French language in Maine. It is a privilege to be here today, and I want to especially thank my good friend, Severin Beliveau, for inviting me!

I think that the story of Biddeford will help to demonstrate the importance of the French language in Maine.

Biddeford has been a Franco community for many years. In 1845, Israel Shevenell walked from his home in Compton, Quebec, 200 miles, to work in booming Biddeford, and soon, many others from Quebec emigrated here, to work in the mills. My Pepere Casavant, for example, was from Upton (P.Q.). My Memere Nicol was from St. Agathe. My grandfather Chenard was from St. Romuald, but my grandmother Seavey was not French-Canadian at all, and that is important to my Franco story and to many Franco stories in Biddeford and in Maine.

When I was young, French was spoken in the churches, on Main Street, and in the home. When I first met my earliest friend, Mickey Arbour, he could not speak English. I could not speak French! During summers, relatives from Quebec would often visit, bringing with them their culture and language.

My three Franco grandparents could speak French fluently. In fact, my Memere Nicol never learned English. My dad and his siblings all spoke French, but my mom could not, so I was brought up in an English-speaking household. In fact, because of her inability to speak French, we never spent much time with the Casavant side of my family, as French was spoken in many family gatherings.

My story is similar to many of my contemporaries in Biddeford, as intermarriage between ethnic groups triggered assimilation, especially in the 1950’s and 60’s. With that assimilation, in southern Maine, the result was a loss of French identity and a dilution of the customs and culture.

There was also something uniquely different in southern Maine that accelerated that assimilation: the discrimination and stereotyping of Francos. We were labeled as the “dumb” Frenchmen, and we were the butt of many jokes. You can imagine the impact. One friend actually changed his name from Boisvert to Greenwood, to avoid that stigmatization, while, others, like me, sought other ways to minimize our cultural identity. I distinctly remember, as a child of ten, seeing, on TV, a Biddeford mayor, with a heavy French accent. I was embarrassed, as his appearance seemed to reinforce the stereotype. I swore that I would have perfect English, and I also determined never to learn French. I would be Anglo.

It was a foolish reaction by a foolish youth, but I was not alone, as so many of my friends, with surnames like Houle, Eon, Cote, Boucher, Girard, Roy could not speak French. We buried our culture to avoid the perceived embarrassment of our ethnicity, and we assimilated quickly.

We became invisible.

My rebirth as a Franco was the direct result of two friends, who took me to visit Quebec City. Both could speak French fluently, and they unlocked the beauty of the city to me.

I fell in love with the people and the place, and I immediately recognized that their mannerisms, physical attributes, and the customs, were similar to the people that I knew in Biddeford. It also caused me to regret the choices of my youthful foolishness, the failure to learn the French language and my divorce from the Franco culture. Because of that visit, I became more attentive to my heritage and embraced what I had long repressed.

I taught at Biddeford High School for 35 years, and I recognized that many of my Franco students did not know that they were Franco! They admitted to having Memeres and Peperes, and they ate pork pie at Christmas, but they had no idea why! Assimilation had wiped clean their Franco heritage, and that was a huge loss to their identity. I organized a student exchange, with St-Georges de Beauce, in order to reconnect my students with their French heritage, and in doing so, I found, that students gained a greater appreciation, not only of the Franco culture, but also of their family history! Most importantly, they gained pride.

There is a beauty to the French language, and it is so central to who we are as Francos. It ties us, in Maine, to our ancestral homes in Quebec, and for me, it is so important to re-cultivate its growth in Maine. Having the Province of Quebec as our neighbor is a huge advantage, economically, and culturally and we should do more to allow greater interaction. I find it particularly irritating to go to some area retail stores and see signs in English and Spanish! Why not French? It pains me to know that more students at the high school level take Spanish instead of French! It seems to me that French, simply because of our geography, should be the natural focus!

Biddeford still celebrates its Franco roots in festivals like La Kermesse, and the city is part of the Francophone and Francophile Network, but the French language is largely absent in my community. Ironically, I still occasionally meet immigrants from Africa, who live in Biddeford, because they speak French!

The disappearance of the French language in Biddeford is a huge loss. I believe that for us to truly reconnect with Quebec and our history, the French language must be part of that process. Ultimately, it is the foundation of our personal stori, the stories of our families, and the unique, Franco arts, music, and literature. It is my hope that more and more students will learn the language and reidentify with their ancestors who traveled many miles to work in the cities and towns of Maine. With all that is happening in the United States in terms of ethnic pride, it is time that we, in Maine, embrace our heritage and foundational language. C’est le temps!

Mayor Casavant received a ZOOM applause, after giving his presentation!