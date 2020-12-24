Christmas is the time for Tourtieres!

“When are you going to write about Tourtiere?” This annual request caused me to search for some of the past articles where I have reported about French-Canadian Tourtieres, with information received from readers’ letters.

These delicious pork pies are the staples in the Franco-Americans holiday menus.

In fact, Christmas (Noel) is the Tourtiere time of year for Franco-Americans.

This traditional seasoned meat pie is served during Les Fetes (Christmas and New Years) or anytime during the Holiday season. It’s the single most easily identified symbol of the Franco-American culture, because the pies are associated with history, heritage, family reunions, Saturday soirees and, most of all, with Réveillon, the celebrations that were once common on Christmas Eve.

Tourtiere recipes vary depending on the traditional ingredients used by the family cooks. Nevertheless, Tourtiere is not necessarily about what’s in the pie’s interesting mixtures of slow cooked meat and spices.

Rather, Franco-Americans enjoy eating Tourtieres because of the memories stirred by the aromas created while cooking the pies and the camaraderie enjoyed while eating them.

Christmas, for many Franco-Americans, is more about being with family than anything else. A few generations ago, receiving gifts was much less important than today. Instead of presents, Christmas meant receiving handmade items like mittens, hats and scarves created by the expert memeres and ma tantes who were amazing hand knitters. Each person in the family hung a sock out on Christmas Eve and these were filled with good things to eat like fruits, nuts and cookies. A tree was cut from the forest, brought in and decorated with popcorn, paper chains, glass balls and even spools of thread. Christmas Eve was a time for breaking with the traditional religious fast of the Advent Season. Therefore, it became customary to serve Tourtieres after attending Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass was once celebrated on the stroke of midnight. In Rome, this is still the custom.

Hungry revelers were delighted to eat Tourtiere at 2 am, when they came home from Mass. Of course, Tourtiere really hit the spot when served with Holiday spirits. Tourtiere was also accompanied with entertainment like fiddle playing, dancing, jigging and singing to celebrate the birth of the Christ child, while rejoicing with family and friends.

Réveillon celebrations continue to be cherished memories, enjoyed by multiple generations of Franco-American families, even if they’re not always celebrated exactly on Christmas Eve, anymore.

Practically every Franco-American family has a special Tourtiere recipe. Somebody in the family is informally anointed as the expert at making them. In our family, Mike Frechette of Alfred gets the nod for making the best Tourtiere. He uses only lean pork in the meat mixture. My husband Richard is our family’s expert. He makes twin Tourtieres, one for us and another is prepared as a gift for our daughter-in-law, who looks forward to receiving one as her Christmas present.

Other family recipes use combinations of finely ground meat and pork, or venison and other wild game.

It is possible that I might have the world’s largest collection of Tourtiere recipes. People send their family recipes to me and I collect them in an e-book at www.MaineWriter.com. https://www.mainewriter.com/recipes/

Many families use pork, seasoned with salt, pepper, a little fresh garlic, cinnamon and cloves to taste. Our family uses both beef and pork in our mixture, simmered with a little water for several hours on low heat until it becomes soft. Drain the meat mixture and adjust spices to taste again. Some people add mashed potato at this point, thinking the starch helps hold the meat mixture together. Adding mashed potato or crumbled saltine crackers is optional. The mixture is poured into a nine inch pie shell, dotted with butter, top crust attached and baked at 400 degrees for about 30-40 minutes, or until brown.

Tourtiere is best served warm, rather than piping hot. Don’t forget to serve Tourtiere with a variety of relish side dishes like diced pickled beets, green tomato relish or ketchup. Anything with a vinegar as an ingredient is an excellent accompaniment to Tourtiere

Joyeux Noel!

Check this site for more on line recipes: https://www.allrecipes.com/search/results/?wt=tourtiere

One of the articles I found when researching past Tourtiere articles came from the Plant family. In fact, the family has a terrific genealogy page!

“I have only been a subscriber to this column for the past year, and will share that I have truly enjoyed each of the issues since. I have a few more years working for the Dept. of Defense, and look forward to the possibility of retirement in a few years, and begin my passion in writing. I have just begun genealogy research on my family, and was blessed when my mother left me four generations of album photographs, some writings, and artifacts from my ‘long-lost-family’. So far, I have been able to trace our family from France in the 1600’s, to Canada, to Maine, to Manchester, to California and Florida. I post my work to www.plantfamily.com “

“As promised a year ago, I am sharing one of my favorite Tourtiere recipes. All my recipes come from the maternal side of my family (go figure). If I modified the ingredients, and adapted preparation, and this has constituted a NEW recipe, then perhaps I could be the first family MALE Plante chef, eh? Or perhaps not, since most of my family lived along the St Lawrence (some were pirates) and on that tiny spec of an Island off of Quebec, and no doubt, many a fish, rabbit, or moose, was cooked by the mister on an open spit. I can only think that the recipes from two generations ago, were modified from cooking on open fire, to cooking on/in wood stoves.”

“The major variance, from the Boisvert, Campeau, and Plante-Rodrique families, is either using lean ground pork or adding ground beef.”

Plant’s Tourtiere (served at Re’veillon, Christmas feast following midnight mass on Christmas Eve)

1 lb ground pork

1/2 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon ground sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Heat all ingredients to boiling, and then simmer for several hours until meat is almost grainy, but still moist.

Pour meat mixture into pie shell and cover with top crust. Seal the edges. Cover the edges with foil. Bake at 425 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove edging strips during last 15 minutes of baking. Pie is baked until brown.

From Ken Plant. By the way, be sure to check the Plant family’s genealogy page.

Merci à tous!