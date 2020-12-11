Franco-American Ryan Fecteau to lead the Maine House

Maine’s newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives is Ryan M. Fecteau of Biddeford. He is the youngest Speaker to hold this leadership position in Maine. He is a Franco-American legislative leader and a member of the Maine Franco-American caucus. In fact, he acknowledges his roots in a statement provided for this blog.

“I am proud to be the son and grandson of textile mill workers who came to Biddeford in 1964, from Quebec. I am a proud Franco-American. While much has been made about my age, I am particularly excited to be the first Maine Speaker of the House from Biddeford. Bringing the speakership to our proud and gritty, mill town, shaped by hands of Franco-Americans, is the honor of my life.”

At home, his parents continue to speak French with one another. “My memere speaks only a little English,” he said.

His family’s immigration history follows on the tail end of the 20th century migrations by French Canadians into New England. “They were late arrivals,” he said.

Fecteau was born and raised in Biddeford and attended Biddeford High School. He completed a four-year degree at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he studied political science, and theology and religious studies. He previously chaired the LCRED Committee (Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development) in the 128th Legislature and served as the Assistant House Majority leader.

His areas of focus included being a strong voice for seniors, standing up for public education and making Maine more attractive for young people to work, live and raise a family.

He has worked for a publishing company in Portland, Maine and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn, Maine. He currently operates a retail business in Ogunquit, Maine

After his election, Fecteau became the third-youngest member of the legislature and the youngest openly gay state legislature in the United States. Former Speaker Sara Gideon appointed Fecteau as House Chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Labor, Commerce, Research, and Economic Development in 2016.

He is a practicing Catholic at his hometown parish in Biddeford.

This political achievement by Representative Fecteau demonstrates how Biddeford’s Franco-Americans may have finally risen above the discriminatory history reported on December 10, 1973, in The New Yorker article by Calvin Trillon, titled “Où Se Trouve La Plage?” In the classic essay, Trillon described how Mayor Boucher, of Biddeford, used the power of imminent domain to claim public access to the beach in Biddeford Pool, over the objections of the mostly out of state residents who owned homes in the path he claimed for the city. Boucher took this action because the mill workers, who were mostly Franco-Americans, were not allowed to walk to the beach where the access was protected by privately owned land.

CNN news reported on Fecteau as being the youngest state legislative leader in the nation in a state with the oldest per capita population. In fact, the oldest state in the nation now has the nation’s youngest House speaker in modern history. At 28, Ryan Fecteau is also the first out gay person in the Maine Legislature’s most powerful role, according to Maine’s House Clerk and the National Conference of State Legislatures. His successful run for this position is attributed, in part, to his willingness to communicate with legislators throughout Maine, including in Northern Maine, where he visited near the state’s border with Canada. Fecteau was elected by his House colleagues in the state’s capital, Augusta, in December.

Félicitations à Ryan Fecteau!

Read the CNN news report by Lauren Dezenski at this site here.