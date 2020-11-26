Maine’s Indian Heritage Month

November is National American Indian Heritage Month: The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans. Maine’s Passamaquoddy and other tribes are among those included in the tributes.

Maine’s first French settlers were aided by the Passamaquoddy in 1604-05, when the St. Croix Island colony was established with the leadership of the explorer, and cartographer, Samuel de Champlain (1567-1635) and the entrepreneur Pierre Dugua, Sieur de Mons (1558-1628). When the 1604, colony failed after the winter caused the death of about half of the settlers, the Passamaquoddy helped the survivors to relocate their settlement to Port Royal, Nova Scotia, known then as Acadia.

French and Native American alliances in Maine and Canada have endured for four hundreds of years.

“Save the Land for the Children: 1800-1850”, by Donald Soctomah and the Tribal Historic Preservation Department Passamaquoddy Tribe, is a chronological journal describing Maine’s Tribal history. I am fortunate to have a copy of this manuscript, signed by Donald Soctomah.

One of the historic entries describes the early culture of Indians called the Red Paint People.

Donald Soctomah is a Native American author, filmmaker, historian, and politician. He serves as the tribal historic preservation officer for the Passamaquoddy tribe, where he works with both the U.S., and Canadian governments about the protection of culturally significant sites, artifacts and knowledge. I wrote about “Save the Land for the Children 1800-1850″, in an article published in 2010.

At the time when I first reported the publication, Soctomah told me that “French-Canadians, and Passamaquoddy shared their culture through intermarriage and Christianity. Many Passamaquoddy families have French surnames.”

A Maine Historical Society Memory Network exhibit titled “Holding Up the Sky: Wabanaki people, culture, history and art”, closed in February, 2020, but highlights can be viewed on line at this site here.

An introduction to the exhibit describes how the Wabanaki people, including the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, and Abenaki Nations, have inhabited what is now northern New England, the Canadian Maritimes, and Quebec, since time immemorial, according to oral histories and for at least 13,000 years according to the archaeological record.

For generations, Wabanaki people traveled seasonally, planting corn on the riverbanks in the spring, harvesting fish on the coast, and gathering berries during the summer and hunting game in the woods during wintertime. Their mobile lifestyle was prosperous, but radically changed with the coming of European settlers around 400 years ago, and later with the splitting of ancestral territory through the establishment of arbitrary international and state borders.

Moreover, Wabanakis are constantly adapting in response to dramatic changes in the environment. Their cultures also have changed over time, with the development of sophisticated political networks, evolving philosophies, and a deep understanding of the landscape.

“Save the Land for the Children”, (page 23), chronicles the Red Paint People. They were named after their burials, which used large quantities of the pigment in ochre, normally red, to cover both the bodies of the dead and grave goods. They are described as a “people shrouded in mystery”. They inhabited their locations prior to when northeastern woodland Indians developed their settlements and culture. Evidence of them is found in areas where they lived, “at the bend of the Union River, just above the bridge of Route 1 A west of Ellsworth Falls”. Most of the evidence about them was obtained from excavations at a number of Maine gravesites. Village sites have been hard to find. Unfortunately, some of the graves were discovered before archeologists were advised about the discoveries.

“Early accidental discoveries of the burial sites by settlers were regarded with apprehension. In fact, the red ochre, possibly obtained from a site in what today is Penobscot County, Maine, along with stone implements, caused some to feel as though they were a curse,” as reported in “Save the Land”.

One grave was discovered while digging a cellar for one of the first houses in Bucksport. Since scientists have become involved in the graves’ research, other sites have been found at Howland, Eddington, Hampden, Milford, Swanville, Bucksport, Bradley, Old Town, Passadamkeag, Orland, Oakland and Waterville. Found in the graves were a wide variety of tools and weapons. Tools are the predominant artifact, and include polished blades and spear heads made from hard dark slate.

I recommend Soctomah’s “Save the Land for the Children: 1800-1850”, and it is available at this site here https://www.mainehistorystore.com/salaforch18.html in the Maine Historical Society Store. The report I published in 2010, is still on line and available at this site here.

It is an honor to have an autographed copy of “Save the Land for the Children 1800-1850: Passamaquoddy Tribal Life and Times in Maine and New Brunswick”. Thank you, Donald Soctomah. In Passamaquoddy/Maliseet language: “Woliwon!”