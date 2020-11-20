Cookbook season! Vieux livres de cuisine

Let’s enjoy reading cookbooks from the past and creating a few traditional recipes!

Pandemic cuisine includes rediscovering the recipes published in old cookbooks. My cookbook collection includes “vieux livres de cuisine”. Yellowed pages in aging books, most of them with broken spiral spines, accumulate like hangers seem to mysteriously grow in my closets. I often forget where the cookbooks originally came from, yet the numbers of them continue to grow. Of course, with the Holidays upon us and while sheltering to protect the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there are seasonal opportunities to revisit traditional recipes. Rather than prepare the recidpes for a big meal, they can be served over a period of days. In fact, we have all winter long to try a different recipe a day or a week, from “vieux livres de cuisine”.

Recipes printed in these special books are usually submitted by family members who have contributed them from among their personal favorites. They include quaint titles, like Huguenot Torte, Pate Au Patate and Baptist Skillet Cookies. Of course, the Franco-American cookbooks include a sampling of familiar Tourtiere recipes, even though, a few of the titles have been anglicized to either “Pork Pie” or “Beef Pie”.

Check my Tourtiere recipe collection, those sent to me by readers, at a link published below.

In one “vieux” Joyeux Noel Acadian cookbook, I found the coconut candy recipe my mother in law made on special occasions. There was no written recipe for this candy, so my husband often made it from his memory. We now have a written version found in a Louisiana Acadian cookbook, edited by Mercedes Vidrine, published in 1967, in Baton Rouge by Claitor’s Book Store.

Sharing recipes are excellent ways to help reach out to those who are self sheltering to prevent the community spread of infectious disease, especially, during the Holidays.

Therefore, I am giving credit to a few books in my collection with a sampling of some of the published homespun recipes.

Among the Franco-American favorites are also contributions from diverse cultures like Kugelis, from Lithuania:

Check out more information about Kugelis recipes at the on line source here.

Check some of my favorite on line sites:

A collection of recipe cards at this site here

Maine Writer’s recipe on line page with Tourtiere recipes at this website here

Potato recipes at this site here

Shelter in style recipes, TopshamStyle social media, at this site here

Link to healthy recipes at this site here

I appreciate reading and preparing old fashioned recipes and often modify them to my family’s tastes..

We can thank our creative ancestors for protecting the recipes published in “vieux livres de cuisine”. Bon appetit! Enjoy your own family’s recipes. My wish is for all of us to have a happy, safe and healthy Thanksgiving!