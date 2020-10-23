Thomas Costain essay: The Man Who Was Always First

Published in the Canadian Anthology “Cavalcade of the North”, in 1955, Thomas Costain contributed four short historic essays.

Thomas Costain (b. 1885 – d. 1985) wrote the essays about French Canada in a section of the book titled Vignettes of French Canada. This anthology is loaded with the writings from Canadian authors, but the book is out of print and there is no evidence that it was re-printed. As a result, the essays written by Costain, as well as the other authors, risk being forgotten. What a pity, because, Costain’s entries are enjoyably short literary pictures of special times in French Canadian history, like small historic photographs in prose.

Moreover, when I was researching the source documents annotated in this essay, I came upon another more detailed account* about this article and the life of Étienne Brûlé, “The Man Who Was Always First”.

Costain wrote: Of all the Frenchmen who listened to the call of the wild, Étienne Brûlé was perhaps the most rash but also the most daring and enterprising. The records do not supply a description of him, but it is not difficult to achieve a mental picture of this wild and unfortunate man. It is known that he was extraordinarily strong. In his last appearances among white men, he was dressed like an Indian, his powerful torso bared to the waist and tanned as brown as walnut. His hair, it may be guessed, was shocky and coarse. His eyes, when he became angry, which was often, had a reddish glint in them. He had gone native, living as the Indians did, taking brown-skinned wives wherever he went and putting them away as his fancy dictates. Father Gabriel Sagard, who was his friend, acknowledged sadly that Brûlé was “much addicted to women”.

After the failure of the expedition against the Iroquois, Brûlé began on the travels which would have made him famous if his achievements had not been blotted out by a final act of treachery. He went down the Susquehanna and reached the northern tip of Chesapeake Bay. On his way back, he was captured by the Iroquois but made his escape by a lucky accident. He had been the first to ascend the Ottawa, crossing to Mattawa and following the entire to Lake Nipissing and the French River, thus establishing the route to the Huron country. He had also been the first to set eyes on Georgian Bay. Making his way through the Inner Passage, he had reached Lake Huron.

His failure to return to Quebec convinced Champlain that his onetime servant had been killed. No one could have been more completely alive and active. Brûlé’s first move after returning to the Huron country was to lead a party past Michilimackinac and so cut out to the waters of Lake Superior, the Grand Lac. Some historians believe that, to his list of “firsts” should be added the discovery of Lake Michigan. If he failed to reach it, Michigan was the only one of the Great Lakes that he overlooked. He saw all the others first.

He took no notes, he drew no maps, he wrote no stories of his travels; but the verbal reports he gave of what he had seen left no doubts as to the truth of his statements. In all probability, there was no serious purpose back of his wanderings. He liked to be on the move, to have a paddle in his hands, his eyes fixed on the farthest horizon. Had he shared the scientific interest of the men who came after him and followed the trails he blazed, his name would have headed on the list of early American explorers.

It was known to Champlain that Kirke’s ships had been guided up the St. Lawrence by Frenchmen, and he encountered two of these renegades when he reached Tadoussac, as a prisoner on his way to England.

The English commander had left a garrison at Quebec under Lewis Kirke** and was taking all his important prisoners of war with him. Champlain, the most unhappy and weary of men, was allowed to go ashore when they reached the mouth of the Saguenay, and it was here that the two men were pointed out to him as having belonged to the party of four who acted as guides to the enemy. The governor’s indignation caused him to approach the guilty pair, who hung back with a shamed air and seemed anxious to get away. To his astonishment and sorrow, he recognized one of the brown and unkempt fellows as Étienne Brûlé!

Champlain’s ire mounted to such a height that he proceeded to berate the pair at great length. A full version of what he said is contained in the Relations. It unquestionable has been rephrased, for it is a well-rounded and somewhat stilted harangue and not in the heated terms in which Champlain probably expressed himself. The picture of the scene that is given, however, can be accepted as an accurate one. It is recorded that Brûlé, holding his head down and shuffling in the extremity of his embarrassment, made no defense save to say that he knew the French garrison had no hope of resisting successfully and so it had not seemed to him wrong to act with the English.

The former servant of the governor, whose exploits in the field of exploration had been so creditable and, in fact, astounding, but who now would be remembered chiefly for his act of treachery, slunk away and was never seen again by men of his own race. Word of his doings reached their ears, however and it is possible to tell briefly of his last days.

When he guided the English ships up the estuary to the foot of the rock, his period of achievements and, yes, glory came to an end. From that stage on he failed to add anything to his record. Apparently the urge to set out on new quests had left him. No longer was he filled with a desire to plant his moccasin feet on new trails or to dip his paddle in strange waters. He went back to the Huron country and spent the balance of his days there, a slothful and degraded existence. Perhaps he became bitter of temper and quarreled with the tribesmen in whose midst he lived. He had settled down in the village of Toanché on Penetanguishene Bay, a spot of great natural beauty. One day, the Indians turned on him and by force of numbers (he was a man of considerable personal strength and could not have been worsted in a single combat) succeeded in beating him to death. Having killed him, they decided they might as well benefit in the usual way. They cut up his body and boiled in in the kettles and then they gathered in a wide circle and proceeded to consume all that was left of his this ungovernable young Frenchman (he was only forty-one when he came to his end) who, in spite of everything, deserves to be remembered for the greatness of his exploits. (And so ends Costain’s essay.)

But wait! There’s more! David Dupuis wrote even more intrigue to end this story.

In “A Neglected & Forgotten Historic Site” (see link below), he wrote, “It was in 1633, near the site of Atouacha itself, that Brûlé would meet his untimely death at the hands of his native hosts, for his treachery to Champlain against the Kirke Brothers in 1629 and his wicked freewheeling ways with the Huron women. That very winter, months after the cannibal feast, a smallpox epidemic swept Atouacha. In an attempt to halt the dreaded disease, the village was burned and the rising smoke took a ghastly form above. The Huron believed it to be the spirit of Brûlé and they fled the burning village which they believed was now haunted by him. Fidgety, superstitious for what they had done to the interpreter, the Hurons were nervous as they headed to Québec for the annual exchange of furs the following spring.

* A Neglected & Forgotten Historic Site!: The tradition and tragedy of Champlain’s Cross at the Huron village of Atouacha: “the two-landing place”, by David Dupuis

**Sir Lewis KIRKE, (c. 1599- d.1683) adventurer and trader. Lewis accompanied his brothers David, Thomas, John, and James as second-in-command of the expeditions to capture Quebec in 1628 and 1629. In the latter year he carried David’s letter, demanding surrender of the post, to Champlain. He was distinguished by the French for his gentlemanly behavior and generous treatment of the Roman Catholic clergy, captured at Quebec. He was in Quebec in 1631 and again in 1632 when the post was restored to the French and may have been there throughout the occupation. In 1633 he received a patent from Charles I (of England) to trade and to colonize, in the St. Lawrence valley and Nova Scotia.

I am pleased to make these short essays available to blog readers. I previously transcribed the history of “The Death of the Great Bishop”, about Quebec’s Bishop Laval.