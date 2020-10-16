Essay by Thomas Costain: The Death of the Great Bishop

Bishop Laval-the first Roman Catholic bishop of Quebec, appointed when he was 36 years old by Pope Alexander VII. This essay about his death, written by Thomas Costain, describes a period in French colonial history that deserves to be remembered because of how the outcome influenced the French-Canadians at the time and for many years thereafter. Thanks to Mr. Costain for vividly capturing the short biographical history that would otherwise be forgotten, except for his essay.

Cavalcade of the North* is an anthology containing the writings of Canadian authors.

Costain wrote an eloquent essay about the death of the famous Bishop of Quebec, Francis-Xavier de Montmorency-Laval (1647-1708).

On April 2014, Pope Francis declared the Venerable Bishop Laval an “Equipollent canonization”, meaning, in other words, by virtue of the Bishop’s accomplishments and his venerated history, he is now Saint Francois-Xavier Laval. His remains are interred in the Cathedral of Notre Dame, in Quebec City.

The Death of the Great Bishop is a history essay (Annotated by me).

May, 1708: Bishop Laval was dying. Quebec, which had always maintained an air of gaiety and sophistication, even when a scowl above a black cassock had carried authority, paused and pondered what it would mean to be without him. A deep sense of impending loss took possession of the people of the town.

Visitors had always been impressed with the volatile spirits of Quebec. They had commented on the gay air of the town and, in particular, on the beauty and charm of the women. This had been in no sense an exaggeration. Often, in the late evening hours, the still, cold air would fill suddenly with the high notes of feminine voices and with the last snatches of song as social circles dissolved and the members took their way homeward. The shadows cast by the high palisade Frontenac had built back of the heights were seldom untenanted, for here young lovers went for walks, and often the crunch of slow footsteps on the snow would evoke the same sharp Qui vive?, (lookout!), as the old governor had heard from the sentries in the stone towers.

But, the people of Quebec were as devout as they were gay, and so the loss of the old bishop was going to be deeply felt. They had been on his side in the main when they found that he and his successor were at odds. Laval had been so sure of the fitness of the Abbe Saint-Vallier **, that it had come as a shock to find that the new bishop did not share his convictions at all on certain points. Saint-Vallier was not inclined to place much importance in the seminary which he, Laval, had founded with so much enthusiasm and which he felt should be the very heart and core of spiritual life in the colony. A decree had been passed which limited the institution to the education of priests, and the number of directors had been reduced casually to five. The new bishop had accepted fifteen thousand francs from the King for the erection of an episcopal palace and the funds had been used for the purpose, so that now Laval, in his bare little corner of the seminary, could see the tall windows and fine glass of his successor. Saint-Vallier had been an ardent supporter of Denonville,*** even when the mistakes of that well-meaning but weak governor had brought Canada to the brink of ruin.

Troubles had multiplied on the head of the old man since his return from France. A scourge had carried off a quarter of the inhabitants of Quebec. The seminary (see Post Script) had burned down, and Laval, desperately ill at the time, had been carried, half clad, from his bed. It had been necessary for him to accept on behalf of himself and his staff the hospitality of the episcopal palace, although he had cringed, no doubt, from the evidence it presented of easy living. When the walls of the new seminary were halfway up, another fire swept the neighborhood and the work had to be started over again. The Spartan old prelate had removed himself before this from the comparative magnificence of his successor’s abode.

Fortunately, because two such men could not have lived in peace together, Saint-Vallier had now been absent from Canada for the better part of ten years. The King, who generally had a shrewd grasp of the situation in his favorite colony, which was also his pet extravagance, had realized the danger in the open lack of unity between the two men. Perhaps he also had been disappointed in Saint-Vallier. At any rate, he summoned the new bishop back to France in 1700, and kept him there on various pretexts. In 1705, permission was granted him to return and he set sail for Quebec in a ship called Seine, which was taking out a million francs. Getting wind of this tempting cargo, perhaps, an English ship chased and captured the Seine taking all the crew passengers back to England. Saint-Vallier had been a prisoner of war ever since and he would remain in England for two years more. In his absence, two of his assistants attended the executive duties but for spiritual guidance, the people had turned back to Laval. He ordained the new priests, he presided at confirmation, he visited the sick and attended the dying. His face, wrinkled with age and reduced to boniness by the rigor of his fasting, was seen everywhere in spite of the infirmities which had gripped him.

The old prelate’s asceticism had increased rather than diminished with the years. He still rose without fail at two in the morning and dressed himself hurriedly in the cold of his room. The tendency to varicose veins had become worse with the years, and as a result unsteadiness had developed in his legs. It had become necessary to bind them every day, and in this he would allow no help.

Stooping with great difficulty in the dark (for the use of candles was an extravagance) and groaning from the pain he was inflicting on himself, he took a long time at the task. Not until he was dressed would he light the charcoal in his brazier and even in the depth of winter he allowed himself no better than a feeble fire, above which he would huddle as he turned to his morning devotions. At four, he would be ready to set out for the cathedral, where he would celebrate the four-thirty Mass.

He could no longer venture out alone as he had done when he was young. An engagé at the seminary, Houssard by name, devoted himself to the service of the stern old man. Houssard would come to the bishop at four, his eyes heavy with sleep, to escort his master through the darkness of the streets. Sometimes, the bishop was too weak to walk and Houssard would take him on his back. They must have cast a curious shadow when the engagé carrying this figure, pickaback, emerged on stumbling feet from the twisting and narrow streets into the full light of the moon.

The prelate spared neither himself nor the back of the devoted Houssard, for always he must go to the cathedral for later services on Sundays and saints’ days. He must attend all funerals and respond to every request for his presence. The people of the town had become well accustomed to the sight of the old man being thus carried wherever duty called him. Nothing could be said to convince him that the time had come for him rest.

He continued thus to tend the spiritual needs of the ill and the dying until it became only too apparent that his own end was close at hand. This was in 1707, and during the summer of that year it seemed that he could not rally from the weakness which had seized him; but, he did, and even presented an appearance of physical improvements. He smiled again and spoke much of the future and of all the things he intended to do. This improvement carried him through the winter.

Spring was late the next year. On Good Friday, Houssard carried the ailing prelate to the cathedral. There was still ice on the streets and a bitter and unseasonable wind had risen and was twirling the snow about the eaves of the houses and making it almost impossible for the eye to see the top of the spire. It was not surprising that the bishop’s feet were frozen before they reached the comparative warmth of the cathedral. The old man said nothing about it until it was too late to take the necessary steps. Even had he done so, it is doubtful if any measures could have been taken to relieve him, for the swollen veins in his legs gave at best a poor circulation of the blood. Gangrene set in and he suffered terribly during his last few days on earth.

He did not complain, but the intensity of the pain wrung exclamations from him. “O God have pity on me!”, he cried. “O God of mercy, let Thy will be done!”.

He had no thought that his accomplishments had set him apart. The humility he had shown in his later years seemed to accelerate. In fact, as the end drew near. Someone made the suggestion that he do as the saints had so often done and voice a last message for the people he was leaving.

The dying man shook his head slowly from side to side. “They were saints,” he whispered. “I am a sinner.”

He died early in the morning of May 6, 1708. There had been no gaiety in Quebec for many days, not would there be for a long time thereafter. The spiritual father of the colony had been taken away, and with bowed heads, the people prayed long and earnestly that his benign influence would not be lost to the.

* Cavalcade of the North, anthology, was published in 1955 in Canada; and © 1958, by Doubleday and Company, New York; George E. Nelson, editor. Thomas B. Costain (b.1885- d.1965), a writer of historical fiction, contributed four essays in a chapter titled, “Vignettes of French Canada”. This book is no longer in print. Many of the anthology’s entries were not copyrighted. Costain’s four essays were published 62, years ago and the author died 55, years ago.

** Jean-Baptiste de La Croix de Chevrières de Saint-Vallier- (November 14, 1653 – December 26, 1727) is most known as Quebec’s second bishop. Born in the southeastern French city of Grenoble in 1653, to a wealthy land owning family, Saint-Vallier was known for founding a hospital in St. Valier. His officious and dominating personality, led him to accept the position of bishop in 1685, at the call of Louis XIV and François de Laval, former bishop of Quebec.

*** Jacques-René de Brisay de Denonville, Marquis de Denonville (10 December 1637 – 22 September 1710) was Governor General of New France from 1685 to 1689 and was a key figure in the Beaver Wars.

Post Script– Laval University was founded by royal charter issued by Queen Victoria in 1852, with roots in the founding of the Séminaire de Québec in 1663 by François de Montmorency-Laval, making it the oldest center of higher education in Canada and the first North American institution to offer higher education in French.