A grandmother’s hand written genealogy

Bonne fête!

On the occasion of my son Paul’s birthday, I am creating this blog. This is a hand written, in beautiful cursive, gift from his Franco-American grandmother. Rose Anna Morin L’Heureux, born in Roxton Falls, PQ, in 1895, gave me a hand written maternal genealogy, many years ago. She lived in the Ridegway neighborhood of Sanford, with her family, at the time. This is her mother’s genealogy (Emma Martin Morin), beginning with her grandparents, who were born in Roxton Falls, Quebec.

On the paternal side, the family’s French-Canadian genealogy began in the middle 17th century when the first ancestor, Simon L’Heureux (his name was Lereau)) arrived in Quebec, from France. A blog reader from Arizona, Mr. William Kane, sent a detailed genealogy about Simon and I am grateful for his thoughtfulness. Moreover, a distant cousin to my husband, Jacques L’Heureux, created a website www.happyones.com where the family’s ancestors are documented. Over 5,000 names are in the happyones data base!

On the family’s maternal side, the Morin and the Martin Franco-American genealogies are documented in many data bases; but, this special source, with the three generations of the immediate ancestors’ names, hand written by my dear mother-in-law Rose Anna, is a treasure.

Genealogy handwritten by Rose Anna Morin L’Heureux

She wrote: My Grandfather on my father’s side the name was Morin. They came from France.

John B. Morin his wife was Sylvia Lavallee. They had two sons and 2 daughters

George Morin and Philias Morin.

Salfrid and Georgianna were the daughters

My father was Philias Morin. They (with Emma Martin) had 11 children, 7 sons and 4 daughters.

Sons: 1) Hilaire 2) Philibert 3) Arthur 4) William 5) Napoleon* 6) Ernest and 7) George

Daughters: 1) Dorila 2) Laura 3) Rose Anna 4) Georgianna

Rose Anna, my mother in law, wrote this genealogy. She was born in Roxton Falls, PQ; her family to moved Biddeford, in 1898 from Roxton Falls.

My father was born in Roxton Falls, Canada, as also were eight in my family.

Grandfather and Grandmother on my mother’s side, the name was Martin.

His name (her grandfather) was Michel Martin and his wife was Mathilda Gauvin.

My mother (Emma Martin) was born in Roxton Falls, P.Q., Canada.

She had three brothers, Ernest, Arthur, Wilfrid and two sisters, Mathilda and Clara.

Our family’s L’Heureux marriages:

William Paul married Doris Martin (Springfield Massachusettes)

Gilbert N. married Louise Bernard (Springvale, Maine)

Richard James (baptized name James Richard) married Juliana Jubinsky (Dundalk, Maryland)

Paulette L’Heureux married Donald Lapointe (Sanford, Maine)

Roger L’Heureux (formerely Brother Gilbert) married Jeannine Rochefort (Biddeford, Maine)

Merci Madam Rose Anna Morin L’Heureux

*Napoleon was tragically killed in action during World War I, in France. His mother Emma was given honorary American citizenship as a result of being a Gold Star Mother. At the time she died at age 95, in Biddeford, she was the oldest Gold Star Mother in York County, Maine.